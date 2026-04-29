CBS News Hires Shayndi Raice as Foreign Editor After Ousting London Bureau Chief

CBS News hired Wall Street Journal alum Shayndi Raice as its foreign editor, days after it reportedly ousted its London bureau chief over disputes with Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss about covering the wars in Gaza and Iran.

Raice, who was most recently the Wall Street Journal’s deputy bureau chief for the Middle East and North Africa, will be tasked with overseeing all of CBS News’ international coverage, Weiss and network president Tom Cibrowski told staffers in a memo on Wednesday.

“Shayndi has built a reputation as a stellar journalist and a newsroom leader over the past nearly two decades,” the two wrote, saying CBS News’ audience is eager for coverage of international affairs and wants it to “explain why what’s happening very far away affects us here at home.”

Raice will report to Wendy Fisher, the senior vice president of editorial for CBS News and Stations.

“Shayndi is the ideal person to take on this assignment,” Weiss and Cibrowski wrote. “We know her leadership will strengthen our entire news operation. And we can’t wait for her to get started.”

Raice starts May 11.

Her hiring comes days after Weiss reportedly wanted CBS News’ London bureau chief Claire Day fired over the network’s coverage of the wars in Gaza and Iran. According to Status, Weiss, a pro-Israel advocate, believed Day was overly sympathetic to the Palestinian side of the war and thought the London bureau was so overtly biased against Israel that they “might as well be Hamas.” Day pushed back against beliefs expressed during the network’s daily editorial calls, according to Status.

Day also reportedly clashed with Weiss over coverage, according to the New York Post. Weiss also vetoed a plan to send a correspondent into Iran, according to Status, another point of friction.

A CBS News spokesperson did not comment on the reports.