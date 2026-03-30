CBS News Bolsters Investigative Team With Washington Post, Free Press Reporters

CBS News is expanding its investigative unit by hiring former Washington Post reporter Daniel Gilbert and Free Press reporter Gabe Kaminsky, a network spokesperson said on Monday.

The network is also moving producers Laura Geller, Jake Rosenwasser and Callie Teitelbaum to the investigative team, the spokesperson confirmed. The hires and additions were first reported by Semafor.

Weiss prioritized “investigative scoops” as part of her vision for CBS News during a January town hall with staff. She said she was eager for the team’s work to contribute to the network’s broader strategy, where an investigative story could lead segments online, be featured on “Evening News” and “CBS Mornings” and potentially lead to a weekend segment on “60 Minutes.”

“We are going to put huge emphasis on scoops,” she said. “Not scoops that expire minutes later. But investigative scoops. And, crucially, scoops of ideas. Scoops of explanation. This is where we can soar—and where we’ll be investing.”

Gilbert worked as the Post’s business of medicine reporter for years before the paper cut his role during last month’s mass layoffs. He won a Pulitzer Prize in 2010 for his reporting at the Bristol Herald Courier on Virginia’s mismanagement of natural gas royalties, and he previously worked as an investigative reporter at the Seattle Times. His final Post byline was a story on former CBS News contributor Peter Attia’s decision to exit the network after his ties to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein were revealed in the Epstein Files.

Kaminsky was an investigative reporter for the Free Press, covering the intersection of money, politics and influence in Washington, D.C. His hire signifies the continued fusion between CBS News and Weiss’ the Free Press, which she still also oversees as editor-in-chief after Paramount purchased the right-leaning news and opinion site last year. The network has brought on Free Press writers and contributors as on-air voices since Weiss became CBS News’ top editor.

As Weiss comes up on six months at the helm, CBS News’ ratings struggles continue.