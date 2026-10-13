CBS News Slams ‘Ludicrous’ Report Claiming Lesley Stahl Nearly Quit ‘60 Minutes’ Over Bari Weiss

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CBS News pushed back on a recent report claiming “60 Minutes” star Lesley Stahl threatened to quit the newsmagazine after “extraordinarily contentious” screenings of her latest piece.

“This is a ludicrous, twisted narrative,” a spokesperson for “60 Minutes” told TheWrap Monday evening. “All ‘60 Minutes’ pieces go through a famously rigorous editorial process—which includes edits from editors. This piece received far fewer edits than most.”

The comment coincided with a Monday report from Status, which claimed that Stahl discussed possibly quitting the show after a back-and-forth involving CBS News Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss and managing editor Charles Forelle.

Per the outlet, citing multiple people familiar with the situation, Stahl’s story examining the violence Palestinians have faced from extremist Israeli settlers in the West Bank was on track to air early last week. However, Weiss and Forelle are said to have entered the picture late last week to participate in screenings, where the former became “very, very hands-on.”

It’s reported that Stahl and leadership clashed over the feedback, including when Forelle reportedly suggested tabling the piece. According to Status, Stahl engaged in an “aggressive” back-and-forth with leadership and fought to keep the Sunday airdate.

“They didn’t know if it was going to air because the screenings got so heated,” one unidentified insider informed the outlet.

Stahl allegedly considered quitting the show over the situation, but did not share these thoughts with leadership. A representative for Stahl did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

A source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to TheWrap that the piece was first screened on Thursday afternoon, which led to a compressed window for edits and tweaks. However, we’re told that’s standard for the newsmagazine.

Stahl, along with Bill Whitaker and Jon Wertheim, stayed on at “60 Minutes” following the extensive staffing shake-up – which included the firings of Sharyn Alfonsi and Cecilia Vega – in May. Scott Pelley was fired in June after pushing back against the staff departures, accusing Weiss of “murdering ’60 Minutes.’“

“We feared that our returning might be construed as an endorsement of the existing power structure. That is simply, categorically not the case,” they wrote in a memo to CBS News staff at the time. “Here’s why we’re are staying: We don’t want to see ’60 Minutes’ die.”

“We have had a hard time deciding whether to stay at ’60 Minutes.’ We’re still deeply upset by the firings of Tanya and Draggan, strong leaders who everyone respected,” the journalists noted. “As far as we can tell — because no explanation has ever been offered, they were expelled because they fought for our ’60 Minutes’ values and stood up to protect our independence and integrity.”

“Newsrooms are not supposed to be run like dictatorships. Collaboration and argument are the way we have always worked at ’60.’ Don Hewitt actually encouraged loud, passionate advocacy for our pieces,” they added. “This goes for Sharyn, Cecilia and Scott as well, all at the top of the world of TV journalism who exemplified ’60 Minutes” ethos of tough questions and honest storytelling.”