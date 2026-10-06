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’60 Minutes’ Rebounds With More Than 10 Million Viewers Thanks to NFL Lead-In

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The CBS newsmagazine scored its biggest audience since March with an AI-centric episode after the Chiefs-Raiders game

Norah O'Donnell CBS News' 60 Minutes
Norah O'Donnell hosts CBS News' "60 Minutes." (Credit: CBS News)
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“60 Minutes” rebounded its viewership as its third episode of the fall season cracked 10 million viewers.

The Oct. 4 edition of “60 Minutes” scored 10.2 million viewers, according to Nielsen big data plus panel ratings. That’s up 1% from last year’s Week 3 episode and up significantly from the first two episodes of the fall season.

In fact, the CBS newsmagazine scored its biggest total audience since March 29 following March Madness, in total viewers. “60 Minutes” has an NFL lead-in to partially thank for that, with the Chiefs-Raiders game leading right into the show.

In the key demo among adults 25-54, “60 Minutes” tallied 2 million viewers, its biggest audience since December 2025.

Norah O'Donnell CBS News' 60 Minutes
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The ratings boosted “60 Minutes” to become the day’s No. 1 news program across viewers, adults over 18 and adults 25-54. For the third time this season, it ranked as the No. 1 non-sports primetime program in both total viewers and adults over 18.

Week 3 marks a notable rise from the first two installments of the season, including the premiere episode that brought in 7.94 million viewers on CBS, down 21% from last season’s premiere. The premiere viewership raised eyebrows as it ranked as program’s smallest season-premiere audience since at least 2000.

Viewership dropped 15% from the premiere for Episode 2, which scored 6.77 million viewers without the benefit of an NFL lead-in.

Sunday’s episode featured Jon Wertheim reporting on AI and the workforce while Ross Douthat interviewed Republican Sen. Thom Tillis on his new book, “How to Lose Friends and Antagonize Presidents.”

Elsewhere on CBS, “CBS Evening News” averaged 4.2 million total viewers and 585,000 viewers in the 25-54 demo. Demo viewership grew 46% over the same week last year, marking the show’s largest year-over-year growth since 2006.

In an aerial view, the Warner Bros. water tower has "A Skydance Corporation" added to it at Warner Bros. Studio on October 06, 2026 in Burbank, California. Paramount Skydance completed its $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, creating a new global entertainment company called Skydance that combines major film studios, streaming services Paramount+ and HBO Max, and news networks CBS and CNN. (Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
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Loree Seitz

Loree is a TV Reporter at TheWrap, covering TV news, ratings and reality and scripted series. Loree joined TheWrap in 2022 and has also written for MovieMaker Magazine. She has a BA in Media Studies from the University of Virginia.

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