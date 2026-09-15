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Refurbished ‘60 Minutes’ Debuts to a 19% Ratings Drop

The CBS newsmagazine’s audience fell 33% in the key 25-to-54 demo, according to preliminary Nielsen data

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Norah O'Donnell CBS News' 60 Minutes
Norah O'Donnell hosts CBS News' "60 Minutes." (Credit: CBS News)
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The refurbished “60 Minutes” suffered double-digit ratings declines with its Season 59 premiere.

Sunday’s episode brought in 7.7 million viewers on CBS, down 19% from last season’s premiere, according to preliminary Nielsen panel data provided to TheWrap. The broadcast drew 1.5 million viewers among adults ages 25–54, a steeper 33% year-over-year decline in the key demographic.

The figures are subject to change when Nielsen releases final ratings after 4 p.m. ET Tuesday.

Norah O'Donnell CBS News' 60 Minutes
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The newest season of the CBS newsmagazine had been highly anticipated after CBS News editor in chief Bari Weiss and her newly appointed “60 Minutes” executive producer Nick Bilton overhauled the program over the past few months.

Sunday’s premiere followed NFL coverage that drew approximately 18.4 million viewers, according to preliminary data. That was down roughly 22% from the 23.8 million viewers delivered by the NFL broadcast preceding last season’s premiere —a slightly steeper decline than the 19% year-over-year drop for “60 Minutes.”

The episode led with Norah O’Donnell’s interview with a U.S. Air Force weapons systems officer who survived roughly 50 hours behind enemy lines after his F-15E was shot down over Iran. The White House promoted the segment Monday as a testament to President Donald Trump’s military agenda.

More to come …

Loree Seitz

Loree is a TV Reporter at TheWrap, covering TV news, ratings and reality and scripted series. Loree joined TheWrap in 2022 and has also written for MovieMaker Magazine. She has a BA in Media Studies from the University of Virginia.

A.J. Katz

A.J. Katz is Media Editor at TheWrap covering the business of television, print, digital and social media. He previously spent eight years at Adweek, leading coverage of the television news industry. He later served as editor-in-chief of LateNighter before joining MS NOW in audience strategy and program research.

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Comments

  1. Mark Breza Avatar
    Mark Breza

    Euphemistic Bari Weiss calls her rag ‘The Free Press’ ? Then charges money .  When there is a Paywall there is No free flow of ideas .

  2. Ted Faraone Avatar
    Ted Faraone

    “Ernie Santella September 15, 2026 Sorry, won’t watch 60 minutes ever again now that Bari Weiss has her hands in it. It’s just an arm of Trump and his cabal. Boycott!” I sort of agree with Ernie Santella’s comment above.  But I think that “60 Minutes” is not an arm of anything.  The Ellisons and Bari Weiss are the arms of Trump.  Perhaps when Trump leaves office the Ellisons can sell CBS at a loss to someone who can Make CBS Great Again.

  3. Ernie Santella Avatar
    Ernie Santella

    Sorry, won’t watch 60 minutes ever again now that Bari Weiss has her hands in it. It’s just an arm of Trump and his cabal. Boycott!