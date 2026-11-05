Chris Cuomo and Bill O’Reilly Clash After Midterm Elections: ‘American People Just Told You to Be Quiet’

Chris Cuomo and Bill O’Reilly clashed on NewsNation as they broke down what happened in the midterm elections that led to a blue wave.

On Wednesday’s episode of “Cuomo,” the host was joined by O’Reilly and Stephen A. Smith to go over election night results. Things grew heated when O’Reilly told Cuomo that he didn’t think he should be “demonizing people – 77 million of them – that voted for Trump two years ago.” The host was quick with a comeback as the two got into it.

“I’m not demonizing them,” Cuomo said. “I think they were deceived by him. I think he took legitimate disaffection and desperation, and some bigots, and promised them things that he did not deliver.”

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O’Reilly talked over Cuomo’s entire response, continuing to say he was “demonizing” Trump voters and the “stink” of them. Cuomo rattled off a long list of things the president has done – including his treatment of women, the press, his abuses of institutions and the Constitution – as things he dislikes, which O’Reilly boiled down to the host just not liking the president.

“No, I don’t like those things, Bill,” Cuomo replied. “What are you, 11? I don’t like the way he behaves. Bill, if you want to say he’s a great guy and a great president, you can say it! Write a book about it. I’m just saying the American people just told you to be quiet, OK?”

This is far from the first time Cuomo and O’Reilly have locked horns on air. Back in August, Cuomo called O’Reilly out for saying that if it came down to it he’d rather vote for Vladimir Putin than Georgia’s Jon Ossoff.

“You said you’d rather vote for Putin,” Cuomo said at the time. “You’d vote for Vladimir Putin, who is a murderer. You’d vote for a murderer over a U.S. Senator.”

“Well, when you frame it that way I might stay home,” O’Reilly replied, to which Cuomo hit back: “Probably a good call.”