Jon Stewart Calls for Chuck Schumer Ouster After Blue Wave: ‘Bulls–t System and It Needs to Go’

Jon Stewart is urging Democrats to remove Chuck Schumer and other senior leaders to make way for new voices following the blue wave midterm victories.

On Thursday’s episode of “The Weekly Show,” the host explained why one of the first things Democrats should do following their wins on Election Night is remove much of the party’s senior leadership and start fresh. That starts with Schumer, who Stewart added does not deserve as much credit as he’s been seeing for the wins.

“By the way, that’s job one of this opportunity. Job one of this opportunity is to tear down the obstacles and old way of thinking that got us into this mess,” he said. “Someone has to meet this moment and they have got to show — and this moment is not, ‘Oh, we get to impeach everybody,’ like f–k that. Like, you have an opportunity to actually govern. Do it. Take it. And one of the first things you need to do is remove that system of seniority from Democratic politics.”

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“It is a bulls–t system and it needs to go,” Stewart continued. “And they’re, by the way, they’re already like, ‘Chuck Schumer deserves a lot of credit for putting together this…’ ‘Chuck Schumer deserves’ — Chuck Schumer fought tooth and nail against half of these f–king people! And even if he didn’t, he does not understand the urgency of the moment and what the future demands. I truly believe that.”

The midterm elections saw the Democrats take back both the Senate and the House of Representatives. The decisive wins across swing states including Texas and North Carolina delivered a major setback to President Donald Trump midway through his second term. Following the losses, Trump wrote on social media that things would have been different if he had been up for election too.

“I wasn’t on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE! Thank you for your attention to this matter,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.