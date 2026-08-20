Chris Cuomo Slams Bill O’Reilly for Saying He’d Support Putin Over Ossoff: ‘You Would Vote for a Murderer?’

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Chris Cuomo slammed Bill O’Reilly for saying he would rather vote for Vladimir Putin than Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA).

On Thursday’s episode of “Cuomo,” the host held O’Reilly accountable for saying he’d rather cast his vote for a Russian dictator than a Democratic senator from Georgia.

“You said you’d rather vote for Putin,” Cuomo asked. “You’d vote for Vladimir Putin, who is a murderer. You’d vote for a murderer over a U.S. Senator.”

“Well, when you frame it that way I might stay home,” O’Reilly replied.

“Probably a good call, Bill,” Cuomo hit back.

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O’Reilly made the initial comment about voting for Putin during Tuesday’s episode of his show “No Spin News,” days after Ossoff made now-viral comments about President Donald Trump and his close relationship with his longtime aide Natalie Harp. O’Reilly called the remark a “gutter snipe statement.”

“You don’t get lower than that. This is the lowest you go,” O’Reilly said. “This woman is working for her country, whether you like the Trump administration or not. She has no history of doing anything untoward — none.”

He added: “This Ossoff, I would not vote for – I’d vote for Putin over Ossoff. That’s how bad this guy Ossoff is. Believe me, if I were President Trump, I’d be combing everything that Ossoff’s ever done – ever done – for doing this.”

Back on his NewsNation show, Cuomo tried to hold O’Reilly accountable. He pointed to the numerous times Trump has made his own comments – many much worse – about women in opposition to him. He pressed O’Reilly to at least see the hypocrisy in all the Republicans being up in arms over the attack on Harp.

“The idea that you or a Scott Jennings have your panties in a bunch over what Ossoff said about a woman connected to the president when this man does nothing but denigrate women for sport on a regular basis,” Cuomo pointed out.

O’Reilly scoffed at the thought and tried to turn the conversation to Cuomo constantly attacking Trump. The host remained adamant.

“It matters,” Cuomo said. “It’s a little rich, Bill.”