Chris Hayes Rips Trump for Suggesting US Ignored Iranian Sleeper Cells, Says He ‘Is Making Up Intelligence’ | Video

Chris Hayes laid into Donald Trump after the president suggested the U.S. knew the location of some Iranian sleeper cells, but chose to merely keep an eye on them.

The MS NOW host sounded off on Trump’s comments during Thursday’s episode of “All In With Chris Hayes,” where he alleged that the president was “making up intelligence on the spot” amid the Iran war — citing the sleeper agent remark as an example.

“Get this, the U.S. knows about alleged Iranian sleeper cells, but seemingly has taken no action against them,” Hayes said before playing footage of Trump’s update, in which he blamed “Sleepy Joe Biden” for letting in the alleged covert agents.

“Okay, let’s just look at that again. ‘It came through Biden’s stupid open border,’ right?” Hayes said. “‘We know where most of them are. We’ve got our eye on all of them, I think.’ So there are Iranian sleeper cells, according to Donald Trump, that they know about who are just chilling [and] that we’re just like, letting hang out?”

As Hayes went on, he noted he wasn’t sure how “seriously we should take that claim,” adding, “I think there’s some real reason for skepticism.”

“But, taking Trump at his word, it would mean, again, the government knows about Iranian sleeper agents in the U.S. there to do some terrible thing, but isn’t lifting a finger to deport them?” Hayes said. “It would rather expend billions of dollars shooting unarmed protesters and nabbing and deporting kids with Spider-Man backpacks.”

A representative for the White House did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Hayes was referring to the surge in federal immigration enforcement in Minnesota, which saw the fatal shootings of two protesters, Renee Good and Alex Pretti, as well as the detainment of 5-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos.

Watch Hayes’ full commentary above.

“All In With Chris Hayes” airs weeknights at 8 p.m. ET on MS NOW.