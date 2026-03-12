Team Trump Flames Colbert in NSFW Social Post: ‘He Will Soon Be Forgotten’

Trump’s White House communications director took shots at Stephen Colbert on social media Thursday as “The Late Show” inches closer to ending.

Steven Cheung posted a pointed attack on the late night host, re-sharing an article that positioned the CBS stalwart’s drawn-out exit as an “ego trip.” Cheung called Colbert “sad” and “pathetic” while celebrating the end of the host’s time with “The Late Show.” The comms director did not mince his words when it came to his dislike of Colbert.

“Stephen Colbert is a sad and pathetic excuse for a human being,” Cheung said. “He’s kicking and screaming like a baby because he’s an entitled prick who has lost touch with reality. The fact is that he will soon be forgotten because nobody likes a loser who killed the legacy of ‘The Late Show.’”

Representatives for CBS did not respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” is set to end on May 21. Last summer, CBS announced that “The Late Show” would be coming to an end just days after Colbert mocked Paramount’s $16 million settlement with President Donald Trump, calling the move a “big fat bribe.” CBS execs noted at the time that the decision to cancel the show was purely a financial one.

The end of Colbert’s time on the show also marks the end of the franchise as a whole, which became a staple with David Letterman in 1993. After Letterman signed off in 2015, completing more than 4,200 episodes, Colbert took over and has manned the hosting desk for the past decade.

In the months following the announcement of the show’s cancellation, “The Late Show” won the Emmy for Outstanding Talk Series. In his acceptance speech for the award, Colbert implored that he’s “never loved [his] country more desperately.”