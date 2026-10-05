NBCUniversal Taps Chris Wayland to Lead Its 50-Property Local Media Empire

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Chris Wayland has been named president of NBCUniversal Local, succeeding longtime Chairman Valari Staab as she prepares to retire at the end of the year, NBCUniversal News Group Chairman Cesar Conde announced Monday.

Wayland, who has more than 30 years of experience in local media, currently serves as president and general manager of NBC10 Boston, Telemundo Boston and NBC Sports Boston. He has led NBC10 Boston and Telemundo Boston since 2020 and has overseen NBC Sports Boston since 2019.

Staab and Wayland will work together over the coming weeks, with the leadership transition set to take place before the end of the year.

Wayland will take over a major local television operation spanning NBC- and Telemundo-owned stations, regional sports networks and streaming channels across major U.S. markets. The appointment puts a longtime station executive in charge of a portfolio that expanded significantly during Staab’s 15-plus years at NBCUniversal.

“Chris understands the power and importance of local media, and I know he will be an outstanding leader for NBCUniversal Local,” Conde wrote in a note to staff.

Wayland joined NBCUniversal in 2019 and has overseen the company’s integrated Boston media operation, including the development and launch of the NBCUniversal Boston Media Center.

Before joining NBCUniversal, Wayland held senior roles at Tribune Media, including overseeing New York’s WPIX, and spent nearly a decade at Sunbeam Television, where he ultimately oversaw Boston stations WHDH and WLVI and Miami’s WSVN.

NBCUniversal Local, which is part of NBCUniversal News Group, encompasses 50 local, regional and national media properties. The portfolio includes 11 NBC-owned stations, 31 Telemundo-owned stations, four regional sports networks, three national multicast networks and 17 streaming channels, along with LXTV Productions and Skycastle.

Wayland will succeed Staab after more than 15 years at NBCUniversal and 46 years in local television. Under Staab, what began as a group of 10 NBC-owned stations expanded into NBCUniversal Local’s current multiplatform portfolio.

Staab said Wayland’s experience and commitment to local journalism made him a strong fit to take over the division.