DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin received a grilling by CNBC host Joe Kernan about flying to a college football game while the country suffered through the chaos caused by the FAA flight groundings this past weekend.

On Friday, the FAA announced a nationwide air stoppage that created pandemonium across the country for travelers. It was caused by a new system upgrade that led to a communication outage. Shortly after planes were eventually cleared to fly, Mullin took a plane to a big football game.

“Twenty-four hours after the skies were reopened, you took a government plane to the LSU/Texas game, which you’re required to do,” Kernan said. “You have to take government planes, right?”

“You paid for it,” he added. “The big kerfuffle is: Americans were grounded, and you were flying around on a private jet to go to a football game.”

KERNEN: The big kerfuffle is that Americans were grounded, and you were flying around on a private jet to go to a football game



MARKWAYNE MULLIN: We would've never went if the airways weren't completely open



KERNEN: You were in box seats with a CEO who does business with DHS… pic.twitter.com/1yVq6tvFm5 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 17, 2026

Mullin confirmed that he flew to the game, but pushed back that he is “required to be in communication 24/7, seven days a week, 365 days a year” and that “this isn’t a business where you’re able to have any privacy.” He felt that, despite the work, he was still allowed to enjoy his life and didn’t feel an issue since the airways had been cleared for flying.

“We would’ve never went if the airways weren’t completely open. They’d been completely open for 21 hours,” he explained. “We actually had an issue that we had to deal with at the same time. I would’ve never taken airspace if airspace wasn’t open. We’ve still got to live our life at the same time. We still have family, friends, but we also have work that we do every day.”

After further saying he watched the game with Bollinger Shipping CEO Ben Bordelon and got his tickets with the help of Steve Scalise, Mullin noted that when he uses government planes for personal use he does indeed have to pay for it himself.

The grounding caused a weekend of travel woes for countless Americans as flights were canceled, with rescheduling remaining a headache in the following days. Along with the FAA flying stoppage, the country was slammed with a number of other tech issues at Microsoft, Chase Bank, American Airlines, the NSA and even Apple over the last week.