“The Daily Show” poked fun at Kristi Noem, who was fired from her position as the U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security, saying she was forced to turn over everything from her role — including the keys to an aircraft where she allegedly had an affair with Trump ally Corey Lewandowski.

Noem’s departure — Trump’s first cabinet dismissal of his second term — was host Josh Johnson’s first topic during his news segment on Thursday night’s episode.

“Let’s kick things off with Homeland Security, which used to be led by Kristi Noem until she was asked to hand in her gun, her badge and the keys to her f—k plane,” Johnson said.

Watch the clip below.

Noem was ultimately fired after controversies surrounding alleged mismanagement of the department, delayed FEMA funding and a $220 million “vanity” ad featuring Noem riding horseback.

“Even though Noem is gone, we’re still finding out more about her, including the $20,000 she spent on a horse rental for a TV ad, which is crazy. Horses don’t even use money,” Johnson joked.

Trump replaced Noem with Oklahoma politician and businessman Markwayne Mullin, who has enrolled as a citizen of the Cherokee Nation. During Mullin’s swearing-in ceremony, Trump mentioned that he wasn’t aware that Mullin was Native, saying, “Let me look at you. I think that’s alright.”

Johnson said Mullin may have made Trump less racist, given the fact that he’s yet to target Mullin over his Native American background as he did with Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who previously claimed and later walked back that she was of Native American descent.

“Maybe Trump was just excited because he thinks Markwayne might be one of the Village People,” Johnson began. “But here’s something I noticed: He spent all that time talking about Markwayne being the only Native American senator, and not once did he make an Elizabeth Warren Pocahontas Joke. That never would have happened five years ago, which means he’s either less racist or he has dementia … He definitely has dementia.”

Check out the full clip above.