The “Daily Show” audience couldn’t get enough of the raunchy jokes host Michael Kosta delivered while unpacking Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s firing and her alleged affair with Trump ally Corey Lewandowski on Thursday. At one point, the crowd started to cheer on the back-to-back gags.

“This is a hot sex crowd tonight, I’ll tell ya that much — whew! Yeah, sex!” Kosta said after wrapping up some jokes.

The Comedy Central host came in hot himself with shots at Noem, who was called in to testify before Congress about her various controversies, one of which includes a rumor that she’s been having an affair with Lewandowski, who is also married.

During her meeting, legislators asked her to explain a photo of a private jet bedroom.

“Gahhdamn. Can you imagine being confronted about your affair with a picture of the actual bed that’s so big the cameraman had to zoom out?” Kosta asked. “Don’t play coy with us, U.S. Congress. If you’ve got a question to ask Kristi Noem, just ask it … Here’s your chance to put this whole Corey Lewandowski rumor to bed — bad choice of words.”

Production immediately rolled footage of her hearing during Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove’s line of questioning, which included her asking Noem if she had sexual relations with Lewandowski. Appalled by the inquiry, Noem avoided giving a direct answer and it led to the two speaking over the other combatively.

Kosta then jumped back in. “Hey, hey, hey. Hey, let Kristi Noem finish… at least, that’s my advice to Corey Lewandowski,” he said with a smirk.

As soon as he tied up the pun, Kosta’s joke was immediately met with roaring cheers from the audience. He shared that, ultimately, it wasn’t even the affair that got her booted from Donald Trump’s entourage, noting that the president can relate all too well to sex scandals.

“If anything, the sex plane probably bought her a few weeks,” Kosta said. “Trump was like, ‘She’s a huge embarrassment in every way, except for that flying f—k palace. Game recognize game.”

He closed out his bit by discussing Noem’s replacement, Oklahoma Sen. Markwayne Mullin, saying this is a come-up for Lewandowski.

“Good luck to Markwayne, and congrats to Corey Lewandowski, who now gets to bang Markwayne Mullin on that plane,” Kosta concluded. “‘Hey, man, I come with the plane, and so do you.’”