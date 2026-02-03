Don Lemon Rallies for Independent Journalism Post-Arrest, Slams ‘Neutered’ Corporate Media | Video

Don Lemon issued a rallying call for independent journalism following his arrest last week, saying there is “a real need” for unbiased, unafraid reporting.

The independent journalist appeared on Monday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” where he spoke about his recent arrest for covering an anti-ICE protest at a St. Paul, Minnesota church earlier this month. He also took a moment to call out corporate media, claiming it had become “afraid” of President Donald Trump and his administration.

“I have lots of great friends who work in corporate media, but corporate media has been neutered,” the former CNN anchor said to host Jimmy Kimmel. “They are afraid, and that’s the reason I’m so happy with what I do, because I’m closer to the ground.”

He continued: “We don’t need the gatekeepers. We don’t need the people saying, ‘Well, careful what you say, because we need access to the President, and we don’t want to lose this interview for the morning show,’ or ‘We need to get our mergers and acquisitions done in Washington, so don’t piss off the president, or he might sue us.’”

As Lemon continued, he noted that it was “an important time” and “not time for folly.”

“It’s not time for putting on false equivalence and putting people on television and on news programs giving them a platform … just to lie,” he added. “I think people are sick of that … Some things are objectively bad, and I think it’s important in this time to point that out.” Watch Lemon’s full interview below.

Lemon was charged under two federal statutes, conspiracy to deprive rights and violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act, which in part prevents one from interfering with someone’s First Amendment right of religious freedom.

Lemon has repeatedly slammed the DOJ’s case against him, as both the journalist and his attorney have blasted the arrest as an attack on the First Amendment.

Following his release without bail on Friday, Lemon addressed reporters and stated, “There is no more important time than right now, this very moment, for a free and independent media that shines a light on the truth and holds those in power accountable.”

He added: “Last night, the DOJ sent a team of federal agents to arrest me in the middle of the night, for something that I’ve been doing for the last 30 years — and that is covering the news. The First Amendment of the Constitution protects that work for me and for countless other journalists … I will not be silenced.”

Kimmel has also had a contentious relationship with the Trump administration, given FCC chairman Brendan Carr and President Trump have repeatedly criticized the late night host — even after Kimmel’s suspension over his controversial Charlie Kirk remarks.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.