Jimmy Kimmel Slams Trump as a ‘Snowflake’ After the President Demanded He Be Fired Again: ‘Every 5 Weeks He Flips Out’ | Video

Jimmy Kimmel slammed Donald Trump as a “snowflake” after the president once again called on ABC to fire the late night host.

The comedian addressed the president’s latest criticism during the Thursday episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” During the monologue, Kimmel revealed how exactly he found out about Trump’s Truth Social rant — and shared his response to the drama.

“Thanks for joining us. And I would like to welcome our viewers watching from around the country, all around the world,” Kimmel kicked off Thursday’s show. “A special hello to those of you who are watching from the White House, and you know who you are.”

He continued: “I woke up this morning. I’m in bed. My wife comes out of the bathroom. She’s got her phone. She goes, ‘Um, Trump tweeted you should be fired again.’ I was like, ‘Oh.’ And then I went downstairs and made bagels for the kids.”

Kimmel then took a moment to explain this new beef with Trump, who he referred to as “the Angry Orange,” reading out the president’s Truth Social declaration — the one where he called for ABC to fire the comedian, again.

Kimmel appeared particularly tickled by Trump calling him a “bum,” playfully telling his audience, “I’m the bum.”

“And he posted this, I think this is interesting, at 12:49 a.m.,” Kimmel went on. “11 minutes after the show ended on the East Coast, which is nice. He watches us live. Hi, Mr. President. How are you? Thanks for watching us on TV instead of on YouTube. We appreciate that. And I’ll tell you, it’s viewers like you who keep us on the air, ironically.”

Later on, Kimmel joked that it was “sweet” that Trump took “precious time on the toilet to post about our show,” despite being “in the middle of the biggest sex scandal in the history of the American presidency,” referring to the Epstein files bill.

“Keep saying we have bad ratings,” he quipped. “And you should listen to him, because if anyone knows about bad ratings, it’s that guy.”

After playing a roundup of news commentary about Trump’s low ratings, Kimmel expressed his disbelief that the president was once angling for him to get axed.

“I have honestly lost count now of how many times the president has demanded I be pulled off the air,” he stated. “I mean, talk about a snowflake, this guy. Every five weeks he flips out and wants me fired.”

Watch Kimmel’s full response above.

Trump’s Truth Social rant came two months after Kimmel was briefly suspended by ABC over his comments regarding Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” was initially pulled from local affiliate owners Nexstar and Sinclair’s markets following criticism from FCC chair Brendan Carr. However, the show eventually returned to the ABC lineup after less than a week. Nexstar and Sinclair then followed suit, ending their preemption of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.