Trump Continues ABC Warpath by Attacking Jimmy Kimmel — Again: ‘Get the Bum Off the Air’

President Donald Trump once again lashed out at Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday night, this time questioning why the ABC late night host is still on the air two months after the comedian was briefly suspended by the network.

“Why does ABC Fake News keep Jimmy Kimmel, a man with NO TALENT and VERY POOR TELEVISION RATINGS, on the air? Why do the TV Syndicates put up with it? Also, totally biased coverage,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Get the bum off the air!!!”

The message came two months after Kimmel was briefly suspended by ABC over his comments regarding Charlie Kirk’s assassination. Though “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” was initially pulled from local affiliate owners Nexstar and Sinclair’s markets — perhaps in part due to FCC chair Brendan Carr’s suggestion — the show returned to ABC lineup after less than a week before eventually returning nationwide.

“Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country,” Disney said in a September statement. “It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive. We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday.”

It’s also worth noting that Kimmel’s return after his six-day suspension scored “JKL” 6.26 million viewers and its highest demo in over 10 years — and that was without airing in 23% of U.S. TV households. Additionally, the episode earned 26 million views across YouTube and social media in just one day.

The president’s social media post came the same night Kimmel laid into Trump for hosting a “cartoonishly evil” dinner with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and other guests.



