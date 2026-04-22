Elizabeth Warren Guffaws at CNBC Reporter Who Compares Her to Trump: ‘Sorry, Is That Real?’ | Video

Sen. Elizabeth Warren could not contain her laughter Wednesday when CNBC host Sara Eisen compared her “outspoken” opinions about the Federal Reserve to President Trump’s demands of current Fed Chair Jerome Powell, asking the reporter, “I’m sorry. Is that real?”

Warren spoke with Eisen one day after questioning Kevin Warsh, Trump’s nominee to replace Powell when the latter’s term as Fed chair ends in May, during a Senate Banking Committee confirmation hearing Tuesday. Powell has refused Trump’s calls to lower interest rates.

“You yourself have been very outspoken on this show and otherwise on what the Fed should be doing. You also advocated for Lael Brainard and Janet Yellen, who you were aligned with on policy views,” Eisen told Warren Wednesday. “I mean, this isn’t that different, you know, with the president expressing what he wants in terms of policy and who he wants.”

“I’m sorry. Is that real?” Warren asked, laughing incredulously. “It is not different to just say, ‘Here’s my opinion and here’s how I read the numbers and here is who I think has a good track record?’ You think that’s the same as being the President of the United States and employing the Department of Justice to bring criminal charges against someone?”

You can watch the full exchange yourself below.

Warren continued to push back on Eisen, arguing that Trump is not offering an outspoken opinion on the Federal Reserve but trying to bend it to his will.

“Donald Trump is not expressing an opinion. Donald Trump is trying to control the Fed,” Warren said. “You know it and I know it, and what he’s also trying to do is to control the Fed by terrifying all of them.” In response, Eisen asked Warren why she did not question Warsh at the hearing Tuesday about that or about the criminal investigation that is currently ongoing into Powell.

“We did! We did, and do you know what he said? I asked him in my office. He said, ‘I’m not gonna comment on that because it’s an ongoing investigation,’” Warren said. “Now, I could have spent 45 seconds having him say the same thing again [at the hearing], but he told every one of us the same thing.”

Warren went on to call Warsh a “sock puppet” and lambasted him for refusing to answer tough inquiries.

“Uncomfortable questions, he just says, ‘I’m not going to answer them. I will not answer them, and I have nothing that I can disagree, not a single fact that I could disagree with Donald Trump on,’” Warren remarked, adding, “I gotta tell you, if the sock fits, and it sure does, for him.”