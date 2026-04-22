‘The View’: Joy Behar Delights in Democrats Finding ‘Their Testicularity’ in Virginia Redistricting

Democrats secured a big win in Virginia on Tuesday night, after voters approved a redistricting measure that could gain more Democratic seats in the House of Representatives. On Wednesday morning, “The View” host Joy Behar was pretty happy to see Democrats fighting for the measure.

To kick off the day’s Hot Topics, the ABC hosts discussed their thoughts on gerrymandering at large, wondering what happens if different states just go back and forth in redistricting. But, for the most part, the women were pleased to see Democrats implementing this measure in Virginia to fight back against Trump’s nationwide redistricting efforts in major states like Texas.

“It’s fun to watch the Democrats find their testicularity, you know?” Behar said. “And with some of the Republicans turning on Trump also.”

Behar then called out a social media post by her “best friend” Marjorie Taylor Greene — Behar laughed loudly at her own joke, despite saying before that she welcomes Greene to the anti-Trump side with open arms — in which Greene lamented how red states are going blue because of Trump’s actions. For Behar, it was “kind of heartwarming.”

Host Sunny Hostin agreed with Behar’s delight over Democrats’ backbone, calling out how previous Republican-backed measures have done a lot of damage.

“The Republican party did start this,” she said. “They started it in Texas, and they didn’t do it by the will of the people, they didn’t have an election, they didn’t put it on the ballot. They did it within the legislature. And Texas stole, well, redistricted, and took five seats.”

Hostin added that she thought redistricting in California by Democrats would even things out, but then other states got involved too. So, she fully supports Dems fighting back this way.

“I’ve got to tell you, when they go low, I think you go to the Earth’s crust,” she said. “You got to meet the freakin’ energy!”

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.