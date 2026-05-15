Eric Trump Threatens to Sue MS NOW, Jen Psaki for Linking China Trip to Family Business Affairs

Donald Trump’s son Eric Trump said on Friday he planned to sue MS NOW and anchor Jen Psaki over a monologue she gave questioning whether his travel with the president to China amounted to a conflict of interest due to his business in the country.

Psaki brought up the younger Trump’s appearance on the state trip during her Wednesday monologue, noting that it came as ALT5 Sigma, a fintech company where he served as a board observer, was pursuing a deal with a Chinese computer chip manufacturer. Trump was linked to the company through his World Liberty Financial crypto venture, though Bloomberg reported last month that his name and likeness were taken down.

Trump wrote on X that he has “NEVER been on the board of ALT5” and that “any person with basic access to Google and willing to open a company’s annual report or proxy statements would know this.” He also said he had no business interests in China.

#BREAKING: Psaki: “Guess where Trump’s adult son @EricTrump is right now? Well, he’s with his father in China. Now, Eric Trump does NOT have a role in the U.S. government. In fact, he’s supposed to be sort of fire-walled off from ANY U.S. government activities because he took… pic.twitter.com/s7EWWXsopn — Emoluments Clause (@Emolclause) May 15, 2026

Trump traveled with the president for the summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, which included a coterie of tech and business executives, including Tesla and xAI leader Elon Musk, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Goldman Sachs’ David Solomon. Director Brett Ratner also traveled with President Trump to scout locations for “Rush Hour 4.”

“I joined this trip for one reason: as a loving son who adores my father and wouldn’t miss being by his side for this incredible moment,” Eric Trump wrote on X. During the bilateral talks, [wife Lara Trump] and I went to the Great Wall of China. More to come…”

Read his full statement below.

I intend to sue @jrpsaki and @MSNOWNews over the below clip. To be clear:



• Contrary to her monolog and blatant lies, I have NEVER been on the board of ALT5 — not now, not ever. Any person with basic access to Google and willing to open a company’s annual report or proxy… — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) May 15, 2026

MS NOW had no comment. A spokesperson for the Trump Organization, where Trump serves as executive vice president, did not respond to an immediate request for comment on his plans for a lawsuit or the timing of one.