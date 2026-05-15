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Eric Trump Threatens to Sue MS NOW, Jen Psaki for Linking China Trip to Family Business Affairs

“I joined this trip for one reason … as a loving son who adores my father,” the president’s son writes

corbin-bolies
Eric Trump
Eric Trump (Credit: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Donald Trump’s son Eric Trump said on Friday he planned to sue MS NOW and anchor Jen Psaki over a monologue she gave questioning whether his travel with the president to China amounted to a conflict of interest due to his business in the country.

Psaki brought up the younger Trump’s appearance on the state trip during her Wednesday monologue, noting that it came as ALT5 Sigma, a fintech company where he served as a board observer, was pursuing a deal with a Chinese computer chip manufacturer. Trump was linked to the company through his World Liberty Financial crypto venture, though Bloomberg reported last month that his name and likeness were taken down.

Trump wrote on X that he has “NEVER been on the board of ALT5” and that “any person with basic access to Google and willing to open a company’s annual report or proxy statements would know this.” He also said he had no business interests in China.

Trump traveled with the president for the summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, which included a coterie of tech and business executives, including Tesla and xAI leader Elon Musk, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Goldman Sachs’ David Solomon. Director Brett Ratner also traveled with President Trump to scout locations for “Rush Hour 4.”

“I joined this trip for one reason: as a loving son who adores my father and wouldn’t miss being by his side for this incredible moment,” Eric Trump wrote on X. During the bilateral talks, [wife Lara Trump] and I went to the Great Wall of China. More to come…”

Read his full statement below.

MS NOW had no comment. A spokesperson for the Trump Organization, where Trump serves as executive vice president, did not respond to an immediate request for comment on his plans for a lawsuit or the timing of one.

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Corbin Bolies

Corbin Bolies is a media reporter at TheWrap, covering the business of journalism, its personalities, and its intersections with media, politics and tech. A University of Florida alum, he previously worked as a media reporter and a breaking news reporter at The Daily Beast. His work has also been published in the Associated Press and…

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