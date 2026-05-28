Fired ‘60 Minutes’ Correspondent Says She Fears ‘What Comes Next’ for the Newsmagazine in Fiery Exit Note

Cecilia Vega, a correspondent for “60 Minutes” who was let go from her position on Thursday, sounded off on the Bari Weiss-era of CBS, warning of “censorship” and “political bias.”

“I was fired today,” Vega wrote in her statement shared with The New York Times. “My contract as a correspondent for ‘60 Minutes’ was not set to expire until March 2027. I have the utmost respect and admiration for my colleagues at ‘60 Minutes’ and the stories that air every Sunday. But I very much fear what comes next for and the future of the legendary broadcast.”

As she went on, Vega said that producing teams “experienced efforts to insert political bias into our stories,” adding, “Reporting teams have held back on submitting story pitches about important news topics out of fear of the internal repercussions.”

“Let’s call this what is is: Censorship, both imposed and self-driven,” she continued. “It is dangerous for the show and dangerous for democracy.”

Per Vega, she “held the line and refused to incorporate suggestions that offend the conscience,” stating that many of her former peers at “60 Minutes” have had to “fight to maintain editorial independence with regularity.”

She added: “I am far from the only ‘60 Minutes’ correspondent who has asked herself, ‘What is my personal red line? How much can I push back before I pay the price?’”

Nonetheless, Vega made it clear that she was proud of the work she did at “60 Minutes,” noting she was the first Latina correspondent for the newsmagazine.

“Today I lost an amazing job,” she concluded. “But I still have my integrity. To my former colleagues, continue to hold the line.”

Read her full statement below. Representatives for CBS News did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Cecilia Vega, who was fired today by CBS, tells me: “I very much fear what comes next for and the future of” 60 Minutes.



Her full statement below: pic.twitter.com/NHrIVok6N5 — Michael M. Grynbaum (@grynbaum) May 28, 2026

Vega’s statement came amid a headline-making shakeup at “60 Minutes,” which saw Sharyn Alfonsi fired after clashing with Weiss over the program’s “Inside CECOT” story. Additionally, “60 Minutes” tapped Nick Bilton, a tech journalist and filmmaker with no broadcast TV experience, to step in as the new executive producer amid Tanya Simon’s exit.

In a note to staff, Bilton wrote that he’s “here to lead the show, not preserve it under glass. That means honoring what works and being honest about what doesn’t. I have a notebook full of ideas. Some are about the show itself. Some are about the next generation of correspondents. Some are about the strange fact that we produce one extraordinary hour for one night a week in a world that consumes content around the clock.”

He continued: “On the very first episode of ‘60 Minutes’ Mike Wallace said: ‘If this broadcast does what we hope it will do it will report reality.’ I can’t think of a better north star for ‘60 Minutes’ than that. Above all, that means a commitment to fairness — in story selection, in the edit room, and in the broadcast.”