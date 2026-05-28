’60 Minutes’ Shakeup: Bari Weiss Taps Tech Journalist and Filmmaker Nick Bilton as New EP

Nick Bilton, a tech journalist and filmmaker with no broadcast TV experience, is the new executive producer of “60 Minutes,” CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss and president Tom Cibrowski announced on Thursday. He replaces Tanya Simon, who was appointed executive producer of the program last year after 30 years at the program.

“Nick is one of the most entrepreneurial journalists of our time and the perfect leader for one of the most entrepreneurial news brands of all time,” said Weiss. “We have huge ambition for ’60 Minutes’ to reach new heights through deep, revelatory journalism that breaks news, exposes wrongdoing, widens public understanding and forces accountability from every institution and every center of power. Nick shares this mission and will bring his deep investigative experience and understanding of the technological moment we’re in to ’60 Minutes’ so that its important journalism comes to life for all audiences.”

Bilton has written investigative features for The New York Times and Vanity Fair, and wrote and directed the 2021 HBO documentary “Fake Famous” about influencer culture.

Bilton is also writing the script for a 20th Century Studios Hawaii-set crime thriller movie to star Leonardo DiCaprio, Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt and to be directed by Martin Scorsese. The project is based on a book he’s co-authoring with Johnson.

“Hiring Nick represents a deliberate vision for ’60 Minutes’ to go beyond an hour on Sunday evenings to become a 360-degree product that reaches audiences wherever they consume information,” added Cibrowski. “Our ambition is to do hard-hitting journalism that respects our existing audience, brings in new audiences and enables viewers to proactively devote their attention to our work across every platform and medium.”

“It is an extraordinary honor to lead the next chapter of ’60 Minutes,’ one of the most important journalism institutions in this nation’s history,” said Bilton. “The mission of the program remains as vital as ever: pursuing the truth, holding power to account and remaining fearless in the face of any external pressure or influence.”

Bilton is only the fifth executive producer in “60 Minutes” history, and his hiring comes as Weiss and Cibrowski are looking to shake up the storied news program after it wrapped its latest season. Turmoil loomed large over the first season overseen by Weiss, whose decision-making rankled longtime staffers and led to a tussle with Sharyn Alfonsi, who publicly challenged Weiss’ decision to hold a story she produced on CECOT just hours before its broadcast.

On Wednesday, Alfonsi disclosed that her contract with “60 Minutes” had not been renewed.

“This was not a routine corporate transition; it was a deliberate choice to penalize a journalist for refusing to sanitize factually accurate reporting, and it sends a chilling message to the entire newsroom,” she said.

On Thursday, Alfonsi was fired from CBS News altogether.