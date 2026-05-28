Spencer Pratt Brushes Off Nithya Raman’s Criticisms: ‘She’s So Irrelevant’ | Video

During Thursday’s episode of “Fox & Friends,” Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt brushed off opponent Nithya Raman’s public criticisms about his lack of political experience, calling her a “lunatic” who is “so irrelevant.”

“That woman has had, I think, almost five years. She’s been the chair of the Homeless Housing Department for the last three years. When these people talk, you’re literally listening to a lunatic,” Pratt said in response to a clip of Raman expressing concern about Pratt being able to follow through on his campaign promises. The former reality TV star went on to say that he is not even focused on Raman at this point in the L.A. mayoral race.

“She’s not even going to be a conversation. We should just focus on [current L.A. Mayor Karen] Bass,” Pratt said. “After the debate, [on] the betting apps, [Raman] went from 65% to I think she’s at 5%. She’s so irrelevant that we should just focus on Bass.” He subsequently explained why he believes his comments on the state of homelessness in L.A. are resonating with some voters.

“I’m the look-around candidate. I do basics. I don’t do national politics. I don’t do parties. I just say, ‘Look, they’re stealing all of our tax money to give it to drug addicts to have needles and tourniquets,’” Pratt said of his political appeal, adding, “I want to be the compassionate one. Get these people mandatory treatment, medical treatment with doctors, to help them get off of fentanyl and super meth, and that is what people actually want in L.A.”

Pratt was additionally asked about the influx of outside campaign donations and funding that he has received over the past several weeks, including from a number of donors who do not even live in Los Angeles.

“The reason why all that money was raised — that was right after the debate and they saw me destroy these two terrible politicians for an hour straight. Everybody realized, ‘Oh, finally, somebody telling the truth,’” Pratt claimed. “That’s where all the money came from, and a lot of it’s from all over the country because people forget [that] over 50,000 people a year leave Los Angeles because it’s so terrible.”

“These people see that I’m saying why they left, so they’re trying to get me elected so they can move back. That’s what people are missing,” he argued. “These are actually former Angelenos that got forced out of this city that Mayor Bass has destroyed, and that’s why they’re donating, because they want me to be mayor so they can move back because L.A. is incredible when you don’t let drug addicts take over the street.”

When asked about the possibility of a runoff election between him and Bass in November, Pratt said he believes “God wants me just to win with 51% on June 2 and it’s over.”

“I believe it’s a low turnout election,” Pratt concluded. “Don’t wait till June 2, because we will definitely win if everyone who’s as angry as me in Los Angeles just goes and votes and they don’t just share things on social media or tell their friend they’re angry.”