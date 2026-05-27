Spencer Pratt Calls Karen Bass and Nithya Raman ‘Demonic Entities,’ Says God Wants Him to Be Mayor of LA

Spencer Pratt believes God wants him to be the next Mayor of Los Angeles.

The former reality TV star and current L.A. mayoral candidate said as much in a wide-ranging Vanity Fair profile published Wednesday. In the piece, Pratt said he prayed before his first public debate for God’s help to “destroy” current L.A. Mayor Karen Bass and fellow mayoral hopeful and current city councilmember Nithya Raman.

“Before the debate all day long, I’m praying to Jesus. I’m on my knees like, ‘God, if you want me to be the mayor, have me destroy these two demonic entities that are representing themselves as city officials. And if you don’t want me to be mayor, God, I’ll know right after the debate,’” Pratt told the outlet. “After I walked off that stage, I was like, ‘Okay, God, I see you. You want me to be the Mayor of L.A.’”

Pratt also said he originally entered the race just to try to “damage” Bass’ public image “as much as possible,” noting that then “at least the people would know the truth about as many failings that I could put on her.” While he remains an underdog, recent polling suggests he currently holds 2nd place among L.A. voters, behind Bass. If that position holds, it is possible Pratt could end up running head-to-head against her in a runoff election in November.

Among the people Pratt has seemingly convinced to take his mayoral bid seriously is his sister, Stephanie, who said in February that any vote for her brother was “a vote for stupidity.” She has since walked back that comment.

“I admit I was the first person to tell people that they were idiots if they voted for my brother,” she wrote in an email to VF. “Wow, was I wrong. He has spent every day since the fires, finding the facts, the mistakes, the negligence and uncovering the truth that they never wanted us to know.”

In recent weeks, Pratt has secured the public support of a number of conservative political figures, including President Trump: “I’d like to see him do well. He’s a character. I don’t know him. I assume he probably supports me. I hear he does. I heard he’s a big MAGA person. He’s doing well.”

Despite the president’s quasi-endorsement, Pratt told Vanity Fair he does not support the ICE raids that Trump’s administration enacted in Los Angeles last year, or any immigration raids of L.A. restaurants or Home Depot stores.

“I’ve said a million times, I don’t want ICE here but I want to get the murderers and rapists out,” Pratt explained. “I’ve eaten more Mexican food than any white person in Los Angeles. I love Mexican people.”

While he may hold some ambitious political dreams at the moment, Pratt also refused to back down from his long-standing rivalry with former “The Hills” co-star Lauren Conrad. That feud reached a breaking point in “The Hills” Season 3, which saw Pratt leak a rumor about a sex tape shot by Conrad and her ex-boyfriend, of which she vehemently denied its existence. Heidi Montag’s husband maintains that he has proof such a sex tape existed and told Vanity Fair he will have no regrets if he loses his mayoral bid because of their feud.

“If I’m not gonna get elected mayor because I never apologized to LC, I’ll take that. So you can put that in bold,” Pratt said. “People can die on the streets because LC got paid millions because I boosted our show and I took the fall as the full villain, and she got to be the poor damsel in distress.”