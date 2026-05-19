Megyn Kelly Believes Spencer Pratt Has the ‘It Factor’ to Win LA Mayoral Race: ‘Don’t Rule Him Out’ | Video

Megyn Kelly declared Spencer Pratt has the “It factor” to win the Los Angeles mayoral race, advising voters to not “rule him out.”

The conservative commentator weighed in on “The Hills” alum’s bid for L.A. mayor during Monday’s episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” where she praised the political newcomer for “doing such a good job at the ad game.”

“Whether it’s him or his surrogates or he retweets something that somebody did via AI, but he’s clearly got a good eye for communication. What works, what doesn’t,” Kelly said before playing Pratt’s campaign ad parodying “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” theme song.

In the footage, Pratt addressed controversy over his stay at the Hotel Bel-Air, after previously touting an Airstream trailer placed on the burned remains of his former residence—destroyed in the Palisades fire—as his home during the campaign.

“It’s very clever,” Kelly said, “given that whether he actually lives in his trailer on the spot where his house burned was all over the news last week.”

Kelly then asked her guest, journalist Mark Halperin, to weigh in on the situation, who agreed that Pratt’s ads were “spectacular.”

“They teach a lot about what effective communication is in politics and in general,” he said. “To me, the biggest issue here, whether he wins or loses, and I think there’s a good chance to win … The biggest issue is we have let down families and children in big cities around the country for decades now, almost all run by Democrats. The case of the mayor of L.A., Karen Bass, is an extreme one because she also allowed the fires to burn down [homes.] But separate from that, drugs, crime, failing schools, all the things that exist in our big cities run by Democrats.”

He added: “This guy may not be an orthodox candidate, but like Donald Trump, I think that’s what’s given him a chance. He’s highlighting the failures of governance. That’s what this should be about.”

Though, Halperin did note that Pratt “has not been very specific what his solutions are.”

Kelly appeared to co-sign Halperin’s argument, adding, “As they say in AA, the first step is admitting you have a problem. And how can you re-elect Karen Bass, who doesn’t admit she has a problem or her, you know, other Democrat running mate. They seem to think, ‘Oh, whatever problems there are have nothing to do with the real problems.’ They won’t identify the actual problems that they’ve helped create.”

Later on in the episode, Kelly advised Pratt to try a page from the president’s political playbook, noting, “He should pull the Trump line out, ‘What the hell do you have to lose?’ What Trump said to Black voters … that’s what Spencer Pratt needs to say.”

She added: “He’s got something. He’s got the ‘It’ factor. So, I agree with you, don’t rule him out just because of these polls right now.”

Watch Kelly’s full conversation with Halperin above.