Bill O’Reilly Says ‘There Wasn’t Anything Headline-Making’ From Trump’s China Trip, Calls Out ‘Nutty’ Coverage by the Left | Video

Bill O’Reilly felt there “wasn’t anything headline-making” from President Donald Trump’s state visit to China, calling out the left for some of the heated responses.

The veteran newsman addressed the president’s trip abroad during Monday’s episode of “No Spin News,” where he suggested that “cordial” was the only way to describe Trump’s meeting with Xi Jinping.

“The trip was cordial. I think that’s the best word and that’s important,” O’Reilly said. “But there wasn’t anything headline making. Apparently, President Xi said, ‘Well, we’ll help you on Iran.’ How? Nobody knows. Nobody. I guess the president knows, but he hasn’t said, so we don’t know. It’s not specific.”

As O’Reilly went on, he noted that “the anti-Trump press is so boring that even the crazy networks are ignoring it.” Still, he called out two sound bites in response to Trump’s state visit, which he appeared to take umbrage with.

“Now I picked out two sound bites. One from a guy who runs the MeidasTouch operation, which is far, far left,” he continued. “This man represented Colin Kaepernick. That’s how nutty he is … But he got a forum to go on television and say this — go.”

O’Reilly then played Ben Meiselas’ commentary, in which he said: “This trip by Donald Trump to China may go down in history as the most historic humiliation ritual for the United States ever. Donald Trump’s just giving everything away to Xi Jinping while Donald Trump is there in China giving speeches about Chinese food and Chinese restaurants in the United States. And as Donald Trump keeps on glazing Xi Jinping about how powerful you are.”

These comments didn’t sit right with O’Reilly, who blasted Meiselas as “a loon” and then briefly became lost for words.

He added: “I know you don’t watch it, but it’s my duty to bring it to your attention.”

O’Reilly then slammed Senator Chuck Schumer’s response to Trump’s China visit — though, conceding it was “of more substance.”

“Now remember, Schumer is pretty much at the end of the road,” O’Reilly said. “He cannot speak without notes. So he’s literally reading every word he says. And his job is to oppose everything that President Trump does.”

In the footage selected by “No Spin News,” Schumer called out the president for failing to challenge China, noting, “That would get in the way of Donald Trump and his family profiting off doing business with the Chinese Communist Party.” Additionally, Schumer criticized Trump for not responding to Xi’s alleged threat over the U.S.’ support of Taiwan.

“You notice Schumer’s hunched over reading the words off the paper, all of that,” O’Reilly said before reiterating that little was known about Trump’s deal with Xi.

“We don’t know yet whether China is going to carry through on the trade deals or help in Iran or back away a little from Taiwan,” he said. “We don’t know. Okay. So, summing up, I can’t report any more than I just told you because I don’t know. Will I get information? Maybe, [but] it’s not the Chinese way.”

Watch O’Reilly’s full commentary above.