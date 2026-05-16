Jen Psaki Fact-Checks Eric Trump’s Lawsuit Threat On-Air: ‘I’ll Let You Be the Judge’

Jen Psaki hit back at Eric Trump’s threat to sue her and MS NOW over remarks made on “The Briefing ” about his presence on Donald Trump’s China trip.

The MS NOW anchor issued an on-the-record statement during her Friday evening broadcast, in which she fact-checked the president’s son’s complaint at-length.

“Today, the son of the President of the United States, Eric Trump, came after us on social media and accused us of lying,” Psaki shared with her audience. “You see, on Wednesday, we covered this story from the Financial Times, which reported that an AI company with ties to the Trump family crypto business was chasing a deal with a Chinese chip making company that members of Congress have warned is connected to the Chinese Communist party.”

She continued: “Specifically, Eric took issue with us describing him as a member of the board of that AI company, a company called ALT5. And, in his tweet today, Eric says he has never, in all caps, I would note, been on the board of ALT5, not now, not ever, which is a little confusing, considering that this is how he was introduced at the NASDAQ just last summer when ALT5 rang the opening bell.”

As this moment, Psaki cut to footage of Trump being introduced as an “ALT5 board member” alongside Zach Witkoff.

“Now, to be as fair as possible to Eric, I should say that his role at ALT5 has, at the very least, been complicated,” Psaki said. “We do know that he’s not currently a director on the board, but as you just heard, the company initially announced that he was becoming a director on ALT5’s board of directors.”

Psaki then cited the company’s prior filing with the SEC, which noted that Trump was set to be appointed as a director on the board, as well as ALT5’s website, which listed him as a director on their leadership page. Though, the MS NOW host explained that Trump’s role was later changed to “an observer,” explaining, “That typically means you cannot cast a vote at board meetings, but you are able to attend them.”

She also called out the fact that ALT5 is “deeply intertwined with the Trump family cryptocurrency company that Eric Trump co-founded, World Liberty Financial.”

“So, Eric Trump says he has never been on the board of ALT5, not now, not ever, the company that publicly introduced him as a board member at the NASDAQ, a company that in SEC filings has described him as a board observer, a company that bought hundreds of millions of dollars worth of World Liberty Financial’s cryptocurrency, a company that World Liberty Financial is a major stakeholder in, and a company that the Financial Times reported was chasing a deal with a Chinese firm that members of Congress say is connected to the Chinese Communist Party,” Psaki sounded off. “Eric, of course, says that he has no business interest in China at all, and that he joined his dad’s official trip there for one reason, and one reason alone, as a loving son who adores his dad.”

Before moving on, Psaki noted: “I’ll let you be the judge.” (A representative for Trump did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.)

Psaki’s comments came hours after the president’s son took to X on Friday and shared that he intended to sue the newswoman and the network over a clip questioning whether his travel with the president to China amounted to a conflict of interest due to his business in the country.

“To be clear … Contrary to her [monologue] and blatant lies, I have NEVER been on the board of ALT5 — not now, not ever,” he wrote. “Any person with basic access to Google and willing to open a company’s annual report or proxy statements would know this.”

He continued: “I have had zero involvement in any merger discussions involving any public entity I do not run or control. I have zero business interests in China. No properties, no investments, nothing!”

As Trump went on, he noted that he was on the trip “for one reason,” noting, “As a loving son who adores my father and wouldn’t miss being by his side for this incredible moment.”

He also noted that he wasn’t present for “the bilateral talks,” as he and wife Lara Trump went to the Great Wall of China.

Following the release of Trump’s X post, the Trump Organization, where Trump serves as executive vice president, did not respond to an immediate request for comment on his plans for a lawsuit or the timing of one. However, he did write online, “More to come…”