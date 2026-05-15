Virginia Democrat Calls for Howard Lutnick to Resign Over ‘Dishonest’ Epstein Testimony | Video

Congressman Suhas Subramanyam (D-Virginia) appeared Friday on MS NOW to call for the resignation of Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick over his past, disproven claims about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, telling viewers Lutnick was “dishonest to the American people.”

Lutnick discussed Epstein in a closed-door testimony earlier this month in front of the House Oversight Committee. During his testimony, Lutnick was confronted with several inaccuracies in his previous claims about his relationship with Epstein. His insistence, for instance, that he never had any interactions with Epstein after 2005 was disproven by the Justice Department’s release of files related to the deceased sex trafficker earlier this month, which revealed that Lutnick had met with him at least three more times after that.

“It’s amazing that Republicans didn’t want to even videotape it. But now we know why,” Subramanyam, who serves on the House Oversight Committee, said Thursday of Lutnick’s testimony. “It’s because Ludnick was dishonest with us and evasive with us, once again, as he was with the American people.”

You can watch Subramanyam’s full MS NOW appearance yourself below.

“We asked him, ‘You said you were never in the room with him again after the first time you met him, but we have pictures of you on his island with him. What is the reasoning for that?’” Subramanyam revealed. “It would have been the easiest thing in the world to admit that he was dishonest or maybe he didn’t remember. But instead, he doubled down. He said, ‘Well, I was in the room with him again with my wife, so that doesn’t count.’”

Subramanyam additionally revealed that he asked Lutnick point blank why he even went to Epstein’s island at all.

“He says he doesn’t remember why he would travel all the way to Jeffrey Epstein’s island, and he is confounded by the fact that he was even there,” the Virginia congressman noted. “He said Jeffrey Epstein was a disgusting person, and yet he brought his wife and kids with him to that island, that island where so much sex trafficking happened and so many heinous crimes happened.”

“He was dishonest to the American people,” Subramanyam concluded of Lutnick, adding, “He should resign.”