Megyn Kelly Compares Stephen Colbert’s CBS Exit to Her Own From NBC: ‘I Didn’t Ask Everybody to Feel So Sorry for Me’ | Video

Megyn Kelly slammed Stephen Colbert on Friday for having a “hissy fit” in the final days of hosting “The Late Show,” comparing his response to the CBS exit to her own from NBC in 2019.

On Friday’s episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” the host celebrated the fact that Colbert’s time in late night was coming to a close after “The Late Show” was canceled last year. It was his Thursday night episode with former “Late Show” host David Letterman that finally took Kelly to the breaking point.

“Stephen Colbert’s bizarre goodbye to late night is finally almost over,” Kelly said. “Praise Jesus, my God. It’s gone on forever, but not before he throws a hissy fit temper tantrum with the former host of the CBS program. He and Letterman got together to just express how very, very angry they are about poor Stephen Colbert’s show getting canceled. Cry me a river, would you take it like a man? Honestly, where are your testicles? This is so humiliating. We know you got canceled.”

She added: “When I got canned from NBC, everyone was calling me a racist. They were humiliating me everywhere. Yes, I got a little teary the day after, because it was overwhelming. That was it. I didn’t blubber and blubber on. I didn’t ask everybody to feel so sorry for me days on end, nor would I have had they given me the opportunity to stay on the air. Take it like a man. Stop it. Stop this. Put your big boy pants on and exit with grace. You’re humiliating yourself. Truly, you’re humiliating mankind. I don’t want my sons to see this behavior. This is so embarrassing. You didn’t get cancer, you got canceled! It happens. Grow up.”

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As part of Colbert’s penultimate week, the host had Letterman on his show. Together they went to the top of the studio’s building and threw CBS’ property off down into the street – and onto a logo of the CBS eye. Destroying the networks property was a cathartic way to let out frustration. Colbert’s last show on the network is May 21 and then his timeslot will be filled by Byron Allen’s “Comics Unleashed” series.

Letterman spoke out against CBS and their cowardice on his own podcast weeks ago.

“TV may be not the money machine it once was. On the other hand, what about the humanity for Stephen and the humanity of people who love him and the humanity for people who still enjoyed that 11:30 respite?” he said. “He was dumped because the people selling the network to Skydance said, ‘Oh no, there’s not going to be any trouble with that guy. We’re going to take care of the show. We’re just going to throw that into the deal. When will the ink on the check dry?’ I’m just going to go on record as saying: They’re lying … They’re lying weasels.”

In honor of Colbert’s last show next week, fellow late night hosts Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon are both airing reruns to give “The Late Show” a proper sendoff without competition.