David Letterman Says He Has ‘Every Right to Be Pissed Off’ Over ‘Late Show’ Cancellation, Strips Stage of Set Furniture | Video

David Letterman expressed his frustration over the cancellation of “The Late Show,” telling Stephen Colbert point-blank that he was “pissed off” by the news.

The comedian, who served as creator and host of “The Late Show” for 22 years, appeared on the program Thursday evening, where he appeared likely for the last time.

“I have every right to be pissed off, so I’ll just be pissed off here a little bit,” Letterman told Colbert at the start of their sit down. “Because this theater, you folks, wouldn’t be in this theater if it weren’t for me. And Stephen wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for me. We rebuilt this theater, and then Stephen came in, and, look at this, it’s like the Bellagio.”

He added: “You can take a man’s show, you can’t take a man’s voice.”

As Letterman went on, he joked that he was most worried about “the Jimmys” as Colbert’s final show loomed. He asked, “Are they going to be all right?”

Colbert quipped in response, “We’ve got a plan to put them in a captive breeding program.”

Letterman then asked Colbert if this visit marked the last show, joking, “I was told it was the last show.”

“It is the last show of this week,” Colbert informs Letterman. “Next week is the last show.”

After suggesting that he return for the final episode, Letterman eyed Colbert’s furniture, praising the set dressing as “fantastic” pieces.

“Yeah, this is nice. Would be a shame if something happened to it,” Letterman said before tapping helpers to clear the stage of the furniture. With nowhere left to sit, Letterman and Colbert made their way into the audience, where they got acquainted with some of the audience members.

Letterman helps himself to a parting gift (or two), before 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' signs off next Thursday. pic.twitter.com/D3K8on1Cai — LateNighter (@latenightercom) May 15, 2026

Colbert later joined Letterman on the roof to participate in “wanton destruction of CBS property,” including the aforementioned set furniture, throwing items onto the network’s logo on the sidewalk below.

At the end of his interview, Letterman had a message for CBS, noting, “Good night and good luck, motherf–kers.”

(Photo credit: CBS)

In January, CBS locked in the final air date for “The Late Show,” which will be May 21. The decision followed CBS’ announcement last summer, in which they shared that “The Late Show” would be coming to an end shortly after Colbert mocked Paramount’s $16 million settlement with President Donald Trump, blasting the move as a “big fat bribe.”

However, CBS executives noted at the time that the cancellation decision was purely a financial one.

In the wake of Colbert’s cancellation, Letterman has spoken out against his former employer, slamming CBS as “lying weasels” in a May interview with The New York Times. Specifically, Letterman did not believe that Colbert’s show was cancelled for financial reasons, as CBS said.

“TV may be not the money machine it once was. On the other hand, what about the humanity for Stephen and the humanity of people who love him and the humanity for people who still enjoyed that 11:30 respite?” Letterman bemoaned at the time. “He was dumped because the people selling the network to Skydance said, ‘Oh no, there’s not going to be any trouble with that guy. We’re going to take care of the show. We’re just going to throw that into the deal. When will the ink on the check dry?’ I’m just going to go on record as saying: They’re lying … They’re lying weasels.”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on CBS.