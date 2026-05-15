Final California Governor Debate Ignores Hollywood Issues Altogether

Seven of the top candidates for California governor took the stage in San Francisco for the final debate before the primaries but left out one issue that may affect voters: Hollywood.

The CBS debate, co-hosted by the San Francisco Examiner, featured Xavier Becerra (D), Chad Bianco (R), Steve Hilton (R), Matt Mahan (D), Katie Porter (D), Tom Steyer (D) and Antonio Villaraigosa (D).

This debate was the first that allowed each candidate to present an opening and closing statement. Despite it being the candidates’ third time onstage with one another, the cross talk and interruptions persisted as they had in previous debates.

CBS News Bay Area reporter Ryan Yamamoto, CBS News Los Angeles reporter Tom Wait and San Francisco Examiner editor-in-chief Schuyler Hudak Prionas moderated the forum, segmenting out the debate by issues, notably sprinkling in rapid fire questions as they let each of the candidates respond to policy questions.

However, Hollywood, namely, film and television production, did not make the cut. Last debate on NBC4, candidates were asked a yes or no question about expanding the state’s film tax credit program. Each of the candidates said they would support an uncapped plan.

Since the last debate, greater discussion of a federal film tax incentive program has also been embraced by both political parties in order to make the United States more competitive than international film markets. However, the moderators left production incentives completely out of Thursday’s debate discussion.

Instead, the candidates discussed issues of affordability, climate change, education and AI, among other issues.

Former U.S. Rep. Porter continued to side-eye her male opponents for speaking over one another, even writing a message directly to former California Attorney General Becerra to outline his revenue plan for voters after skirting around it several times.

Becerra was also put in the hot seat early on, criticized by Republican candidate Hilton for being associated with fraud within the Biden administration. Becerra’s longtime advisor Sean McCluskie pleaded guilty to stealing $225,000 from the former Biden Cabinet secretary’s campaign account. The former AG has not been accused of any wrongdoing.

Hilton first referred to Becerra as a friend before telling the former health and human services secretary that he needed to prepare “his criminal remarks.”

“With friends like that who needs enemies,” Becerra replied.

San Jose Mayor Mahan outlined his plans to support education, lauding the fact that he was a former teacher himself. He said he wanted to place the department of education under the governor’s jurisdiction.

Steyer added that the government does not need to “tell teachers how to teach,” but instead keep them from leaving the state by paying them, training them and supporting them.

“The idea that we don’t need to pay them, and we will just do it better — that’s pie in the sky,” he said.

Watch the CBS California debate above.