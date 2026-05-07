Spencer Pratt Blames Karen Bass, Nithya Raman for LA Film Exodus in First Mayoral Debate: ‘Why There’s No Hollywood’

Spencer Pratt said his competitors Mayor Karen Bass and Councilmember Nithya Raman “failed Hollywood” at his first Los Angeles mayoral debate appearance.

NBC4 hosted the three leading candidates at the Skirball Cultural Center Wednesday in partnership with Loyola Marymount University, asking them directly how they would keep film production in Southern California.

When asked if the current leadership was doing enough for the entertainment industry, Pratt replied bluntly.

“Absolutely not,” the former reality TV star said. “Both of these people have been the reason why there’s no more Hollywood.”

Bass, who is running as the incumbent, lauded the work she has already done as mayor. She said that the city has expedited permits and lowered the cost of filming in Los Angeles, specifically at sites like the Griffith Observatory. The mayor also said that she established a film czar, something the industry has critiqued her for doing three years into her four-year term.

“I’ll tell you, this has been a long standing issue of mine,” she said. “When I was in Sacramento and served as speaker, I did the first tax credits and also promoted and advocated for those tax credits here in Sacramento. We have a long way to go, but we are absolutely making headway because of policies that I put in place.”

The former star of “The Hills” criticized both of his competitors for not doing enough for the industry while in office. He added though that even if they did pass legislation to create more efficiency in production it would not be enough.

“Even if they do these things, we’re still gonna have drug addicts all over the street because their treatment-first, open beds [policies],” Pratt said. “These two politicians have failed Hollywood times a thousand.”

He also spewed that producers in the industry have told him they had to “pay gang members to keep the streets safe to film,” making it inefficient to shoot in the city.

Councilmember Raman, whose husband is writer-producer on shows like “30 Rock” and “Nobody Wants This,” reiterated that the Hollywood production issue is personal to her.

“We desperately need to keep Hollywood here,” she said. “And I feel like the mayor’s role is really to be the loudest advocate for the best possible version of the policies that we need, including a tax credit that has no cap.”

The District 4 councilmember also advocated for an uncapped film tax credit program that would be guaranteed for years into the future so that studios and production companies could invest in L.A.

Raman said she would create a film office in the city to create more efficiency in production timelines and to cut red tape. She added that it will be crucial for hte mayor to work with a cooperative governor who will fun the film tax credit to its fullest potential.

“We need people who know the industry and know the city and can make sure that we’re working across county jurisdictions,” she said. “Angelenos in the industry need a fighter. I will be that.”

The NBC4 moderators discouraged name-calling and cross-talk during the debate. While the candidates attempted to stay within the lines, the moderators inconsistently allotted the candidates time to respond when they were spoken about, causing complaints from the trio.

Pratt called Bass an “incredible liar” early on in the debate over issues surrounding the January 2025 Palisades and Eaton fires.

Raman said the reality star’s solutions represented a “MAGA Republican’s ideas of what L.A. looks like.” Pratt clapped back that he’s “actually from L.A.”

The councilmember also claimed that both Pratt and Bass were trying to knock her out because they want to face each other in the November general election. Pratt guffawed at the idea that it would be easier for him to face off against an incumbent mayor than a “random councilmember.” Bass laughed seemingly in agreement.

The hour-long was hosted by NBC4 and Telemundo 52. NBC4 News anchor Colleen Williams, NBC4 chief political reporter Conan Nolan and Noticiero Telemundo 52 News anchor Enrique Chiabra moderate the debate.