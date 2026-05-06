AI-Generated Spencer Pratt Ad Sees Gavin Newsom Eat Cake and Competitor Karen Bass as The Joker | Video

Conservative lawmakers are calling an AI-generated advertisement created in support of Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt “maybe the best political ad of the year.”

AI filmmaker Charles Curran shared the Batman-inspired ad Tuesday, depicting a version of Los Angeles resembling Gotham City and ruled by holier-than-thou aristocrats in 16th-century wigs. The video showed Gov. Gavin Newsom eating cake, former Vice President Kamala Harris chugging a bottle of liquor and Mayor Karen Bass wearing Joker-inspired makeup.

Clearly inspired by Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Knight Rises,” the ad shows Angelenos dragged into a grand ballroom, à la the mob-rule trial scenes, pleading with the leadership trio to help address homelessness and rebuild their homes after the fires. (One of the AI-generated citizens looked eerily similar to Hugh Jackman.)

“If you were a transgender migrant, I could get you a free p-ssy,” an animated Newsom said in response to a citizen’s ask to prevent homelessness presence in school zones.

“Bass already solved crime. I endorse her,” Harris said in the ad, while chugging vodka. The former vice president endorsed the incumbent for reelection Monday.

The ad also depicted Pratt’s competitor, City Councilmember Nithya Raman, as a puppet saying, “let’s move the drug addicts closer.”

Pratt then arrives as a Batman-inspired hero to save the city. He is accompanied by a little boy who throws the first tomato at incumbent Mayor Karen Bass. The ballroom subsequently erupts into a food fight set to Calvin Harris’ EDM hit “Feel So Close.”

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush said the AI-generated 99-second video was “maybe the best political ad of the year” in an X post.. Walter Kirn, an editor-at-large for County Highway and author of Up in the Air, said the video is the future of political ads, “ready or not.” He also noted that he hopes Pratt wins.

Watch the initial ad, and an additional AI one posted here:

LA is worth saving. Vote Spencer Pratt. pic.twitter.com/GpQpnfsuJe — Charles Curran (@charliebcurran) May 5, 2026

Another viral Spencer Pratt political ad has hit the timeline. Mayor Karen Bass is fuming. pic.twitter.com/Vd2VexY7Tv — TBC (@TBC_on_X) May 6, 2026

Founder of the right-wing media company OutKick, Clay Travis continued praising Pratt, saying his ads are “incredible.”

Though Pratt’s campaign maintains that he did not commission the ad from Curran, the reality star reposted the video on his own social media accounts. Curran previously told The Free Press that he uses ByteDance’s Seedance generative AI tool to create videos. He also founded his own production company, Menace Studio.

Pratt’s other ads have also gained traction, including a recent spot filmed at the site of his burned Palisades home. The ad, titled “They Not Like Us,” shows Pratt at his Palisades lot alongside the Airstream trailer where he now lives with his family. He contrasts his living situation with those of Bass and candidate Raman, saying they “don’t have to live in the mess they created where you live.”

The former reality star launched his campaign after his home burned down and he became frustrated with the city’s handling of the aftermath.

Another ad shows Bass saying Pratt cares more about his own celebrity than California before cutting to his mother touring his new trailer on his burned lot for the first time — calling it “better than just dirt.”