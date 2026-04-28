Nithya Raman Calls Out ‘The Daily Show’ for Making Light of Spencer Pratt’s Bid for LA Mayor: ‘He Is a Threat’

Nithya Raman clapped back Monday at “The Daily Show” for joking about former reality TV star Spencer Pratt bid for Los Angeles mayor, decrying that he is a real threat to the city.

The Los Angeles city councilmember, who announced her mayoral candidacy just days after Pratt, responded to the Comedy Central program’s bit about the reality star, warning that his politics hold real danger for L.A. residents.

“This is funny. But Spencer Pratt’s run for mayor is no joke,” Raman wrote on X. “He’s a MAGA Republican who has vowed to work with ICE & end LA’s sanctuary city ordinance.

“He is a threat to Los Angeles and the immigrants who built their lives here,” she added.

This is funny. But Spencer Pratt's run for mayor is no joke. He's a MAGA Republican who has vowed to work with ICE & end LA's sanctuary city ordinance.



He is a threat to Los Angeles and the immigrants who built their lives here. https://t.co/UBs1vTpVgI — Nithya Raman (@nithyavraman) April 27, 2026

On “The Daily Show,” Ronny Chieng set up a joke, saying L.A. needs “someone serious,” who can solve the city’s problems of homelessness and not greenlighting his pilot scripts. Enter Spencer Pratt.

“Finally a candidate who makes white women over 40 go, ‘Oh yeah, that guy … ew,’” Chieng joked.

“The Daily Show” host also showed a clip of the former “Hills” star berating his sister on the early 2000s series.

“What are you crying about Stephanie?” Pratt taunts his sister in the video. “That’s why you’re not in my life you crazy bitch.”

“It’s amazing how 20 years ago this was considered TV villain behavior,” Chieng said. “But now this guy sounds like he should be director of the FBI.”

“The Daily Show” also joked that his own sister Stephanie Pratt called a vote for her brother a “vote for stupidity.” Just one week after he announced his candidacy, Stephanie added that Spencer’s mayoral race is an inflated publicity scheme. Her series of February tweets, which have since been made private, also accused Spencer of assault, drug use, encouraging her to get on drugs and of being in a cult.