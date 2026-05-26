Karen Bass Hits Back at Spencer Pratt After Accusations of Election Law Violations: ‘We Follow the Rules’

Mayor Karen Bass fired back at her opponent Spencer Pratt on X Tuesday after he accused the incumbent of soliciting votes, filing a formal complaint against her.

The former reality star reposted a video of Bass encouraging voters to drop off their ballots early, claiming that she violated election law and electioneered within 100 feet of a ballot box.

“She is so accustomed to breaking the law with no accountability, she even filmed herself doing it,” he wrote on X Tuesday. “Well, those days are over. We just filed a formal complaint for illegally gaming the election. We must protect our democracy.”

“Someone in a position of power should be especially respectful of our democratic laws, but this is just emblematic of Karen’s mafia-like regime,” he added. “It’s ‘rules for thee, but not for me.’”

Karen Bass just violated election law here. She is so accustomed to breaking the law with no accountability, she even filmed herself doing it. Well, those days are over. We just filed a formal complaint for illegally gaming the election. We must protect our democracy.… https://t.co/NcgFElQSQA pic.twitter.com/Oz33YQ9Y7b — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) May 26, 2026

The mayor responded to her opponent clearly, stating that she follows the rules.

“Spencer is just mad that his supporters are AI cartoons and we have real Angelenos. We follow the rules,” Bass wrote.

Pratt filed a complaint against the mayor in the City of Los Angeles Tuesday, asking the city clerk’s office and the city attorney to investigate Bass for allegedly “engaging in illegal electioneering.”

Under California law, electioneering, described as soliciting votes or displaying campaign materials, is prohibited within 100 feet of polling places and ballot drop-off locations.

The video posted by Bass’s campaign shows the incumbent candidate thanking a group of what seems to be campaign volunteers for their dedication by walking precincts and making phone calls supporting her reelection.

At the end of the promotional video, Bass places her own ballot in the box as supporters chant “four more years!” After that each of the bystanders places their ballots in the box as the mayor is heard saying “one more vote to win.”

The Los Angeles mayoral primary election will take place June 2. Angelenos can vote early and submit their ballots as of this publication.