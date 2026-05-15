Spencer Pratt Denies Reports of LA Mayor Reality Show: ‘No Contract’ and ‘No Series in Production’

Spencer Pratt denied Thursday reports that there is a reality show underway charting his personal and political life from Boardwalk Pictures, the producers of Netflix’s “AKA Charlie Sheen.”

Responding to separate reports from TMZ and Deadline, representatives for the upstart politician and former MTV reality star told TheWrap by email that “no series is in production” and there is “no contract” to get cameras rolling.

“This is inaccurate,” a spokesperson said in response to TMZ’s initial story. “There is no series in production and cameras have not been following the campaign.”

Asked for additional clarity on whether or not a contract was signed to roll cameras if Pratt is elected to office, the spokesperson added, “He does not have any signed contract. No contract exists related to this because it isn’t true.”

The TMZ report stated that Boardwalk Pictures was set to produce the series and would start filming with the Pratt family soon. The follow-up Deadline report Thursday afternoon claimed that production has already started with Boardwalk and that “initial footage is in the can.”

Representatives for Boardwalk Pictures did not respond to TheWrap’s request for comment. The production company has developed a slate of unscripted titles including FX’s Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac-led “Welcome to Wrexham” and Netflix’s “AKA Charlie Sheen” documentary.

Pratt’s reality show would reportedly follow the mayoral candidate through the June 2 primary and up to the November election if he were to advance as one of the top two candidates for the run-off.

“It’s both familiar and uncharted territory, isn’t it?” a production source told Deadline. “That part of Spencer and Heidi’s appeal, right?”

Pratt is best known for his villain arc on the 2000s reality show “The Hills,” where he met his now-wife Heidi Montag. She most recently appeared on the latest season of the Fox reality competition series “The Masked Singer.”

The couple was said to be developing a reality show with Hulu, documenting their life after losing their Palisades home in the L.A. fires last year, but that show has not yet been greenlit.

The former reality star, who authored the memoir “The Guy You Love to Hate,” declared his candidacy for L.A. mayor earlier this year. He is running against incumbent Mayor Karen Bass, L.A. Councilmember Nithya Raman, entrepreneur Adam Miller and Rev. Rae Huang, among others.

Pratt has made news during his campaign by promoting viral AI-generated advertisements and planting a trailer on the lot of his burned home and claiming that he lived there.

The primary election to determine the top two candidates for L.A. mayor will take place Tuesday, June 2.