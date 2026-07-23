Forbes Chief Content Officer Randall Lane Exits, Effective Immediately

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Randall Lane has stepped down as CCO of Forbes Magazine, ending a tenure in which he helped reshape the business publication’s editorial strategy and expanded several of its signature franchises.

“We can confirm that Randall Lane is no longer with Forbes. Kerry Lauerman, Executive Editor at Forbes, will oversee the editorial operations in the interim,” a Forbes spokesperson told TheWrap on Thursday. “We have a strong editorial leadership team in place and will share additional information about future leadership plans when appropriate. Forbes remains focused on delivering trusted journalism and world-class storytelling across our platforms.”

Forbes CEO Sherry Phillips reportedly announced Lane’s exit in an internal staff memo on Thursday.

Lane returned to Forbes in 2011 as editor of the magazine and later became the company’s chief content officer, overseeing editorial operations across its print and digital platforms. During his tenure, Forbes expanded editorial franchises including its influential “30 Under 30” lists while growing its digital publishing footprint. Lauerman joined Forbes in 2019 after senior editorial roles at The Washington Post and Mic magazine. As executive editor, he oversaw much of the publication’s day-to-day newsroom operations and now assumes leadership of the editorial organization.

The leadership change comes less than two years after Forbes elevated longtime executive Sherry Phillips to chief executive officer, making her the first woman to lead the 100-plus-year-old media company. Since taking over, Phillips has emphasized diversifying the publisher’s business beyond advertising through events, licensing and other revenue streams.

A reason for Lane’s departure was not immediately disclosed.

The New York Times first reported Lane’s departure Thursday.