Former Newsmax Executive Christopher Wallace Named as Voice of America Deputy Director

The U.S. Agency for Global Media on Wednesday named former Newsmax executive Christopher Wallace as the deputy director for Voice of America, one day after a federal judge ordered more than 1,000 of the U.S.-funded news organization‘s employees to return to work.

The agency revealed Wallace’s appointment in an unsigned staff memo obtained by TheWrap. An agency spokesperson did not respond to an immediate request for comment.

“His decades of broadcast and digital journalism experience, along with his history of leading newsrooms, will help Voice of America continue as we strengthen reporting that reflects the principles of the VOA Charter, and remains a comprehensive and authoritative source of credible and reliable information,” the memo read. “His leadership will also support ongoing efforts to operate more efficiently and effectively strengthen multi-platform delivery as VOA carries out its mission of delivering America’s story and message to audiences living under oppressive regimes around the world.”

Wallace would likely work under VOA Director Michael Abramowitz at the agency, which produces U.S.-style journalism for international audiences. Wallace previously worked as Newsmax’s vice president for news and news director, leaving the right-wing network in October. His previous stints included 14 years at Fox News, some of which as an executive producer, and producing roles at PBS News and CNN, according to his LinkedIn.

“I am honored to join the talented team at Voice of America who are delivering consistent and effective coverage at a time when global events demand that America’s voice be heard clearly and credibly,” Wallace said in the memo. “Voice of America plays a critically important role by providing accurate reporting and ensuring global audiences clearly understand America’s policies. I look forward to working with all of you to enhance our digital capabilities and ensure that we deliver America’s message to audiences who need it most.”

Wallace’s appointment comes after U.S. District Court Judge Royce C. Lamberth ordered the more than 1,000 VOA employees under administrative leave to be reinstated by Monday. Lamberth ruled that Kari Lake, the agency’s senior adviser who was barred from serving as USAGM’s acting CEO, was “unlawfully withholding agency action.” It came more than a week after Lamberth invalidated many of Lake’s actions, including mass layoffs in her capacity as acting CEO, a title he said she unlawfully held.

Since then, President Donald Trump has nominated Sarah B. Rogers, currently the State Department’s Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy, to lead USAGM, and Michael Rigas, the Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources, to serve as the agency’s acting CEO.