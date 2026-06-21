‘Fox & Friends’ Host Calls Zohran Mamdani a ‘Nepo Baby’ Days After Inviting Her Daughter on Air | Video

“Fox & Friends Weekend” host Rachel Campos-Duffy labeled New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani a “nepo baby” Sunday — just days after she invited her own daughter, right-wing independent journalist Evita Duffy-Alfonso, onto the show.

“Well, somebody who couldn’t lift weights and probably couldn’t tile your bathroom either—” Campos-Duffy said before her co-host chimed in, “[He’s] definitely cannot put your barbecue together.”

After Griff Jenkins admits he can't do plumbing or assemble grills on Father's Day, Rachel Campos-Duffy excoriates @NYCMayor Zohran Mamdani and calls him a "nepo-baby".



Rachel's daughter Evita features prominently on @foxandfriends. The @FoxNews WH Correspondent is Peter Doocy. https://t.co/2Ull3o1ivK pic.twitter.com/w0NyGCynIa — Bad Fox Graphics (@BadFoxGraphics) June 21, 2026

“No, he’s not going to put your barbecue together. No question about that. That’s nepo baby Zohran Mondani, who’s now running the city of New York.”,” Campos-Duffy added.

“Here he is explaining how his campaign is now a, his communist socialist campaign, is now becoming a movement in this country,” she continued before playing a clip of Mamdani speaking.

Confusingly, the comment seemed to follow co-host Griff Jenkins’ assertions that he himself cannot assemble grills or solve plumbing problems at home.

Don’t let TikTok feminism rob you of the overwhelming love you’ll feel for your newborn baby💖 Thank you for having me on, @RCamposDuffy! pic.twitter.com/jC3ZrmoDMD — Evita Duffy-Alfonso (@evitaduffy_1) June 20, 2026

Campos-Duffy has been an enthusiastic pusher of her own daughter’s journalism career, and frequently invites her onto the network. Duffy-Alfonso most recently appeared on “Jesse Watters Primetime” Friday night.

Zohran Mamdani is the son of Mahmood Mamdani and Mira Nair. Mahmood Mamdani is a professor at Columbia, and Nair is an Oscar-nominated filmmaker. The pair have never sought political office or been elected to such a post.

Zohran Mamdani has been credited with changing what the office of mayor can look like. Though he has ceded some campaign goals — and, as Politico reported, Democratic leadership is in charge of the police department while he has extended olive branches to members of the state government not aligned with his vision — he has still enjoyed a successful tenure to date.

“We want to be ambitious, unapologetic, unrelenting in not just our focus, but also in the speed of the work that we do,” he told Politico.