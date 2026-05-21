NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Launches Twitch Streaming Series ‘Talk With the People’

In a modern era of streamers, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has joined the fray.

He is set to launch “Talk With the People,” a Twitch streaming series that will see Mamdani take viewer questions in a bid to tap into audiences’ changing viewing habits. The show, a modern revamp of New York Mayor Fiorello La Guardia’s “Talk to the People” radio series that sidestepped traditional media outlets, will be simulcast on several social media sites — including X, TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and Bluesky.

“With the launch of ‘Talk with the People,’ we’re bringing City Hall directly to the platforms where New Yorkers already spend their time,” Mamdani said in a Thursday statement. “By hosting the country’s first recurring cross-platform stream led by an elected official, where New Yorkers can ask questions live on Twitch, we’re opening up a new conversation between government and the people it serves, especially younger generations who have too often been ignored.”

He teased the series on Wednesday with a photo mimicking President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s fireside chats, complete with microphones adorned with the logos of social media platforms.

Mamdani embraced the social media era throughout his insurgent mayoral campaign last year, with younger voters helping to propel him past former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to win the Democratic primary last summer and then the general election in November.

Since then, he has maintained his social media presence, producing videos paired with policy announcements and ushering in his mayoral tenure with a “new media” press conference.