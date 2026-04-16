Zohran Mamdani Says His Relationship With Trump Is ‘Honest, Direct’ Despite Their Disagreements | Video

NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani still disagrees heavily with President Donald Trump on several issues, something on which they are able to agree. In fact, he described their relationship as “a New York story” on Thursday.

Appearing on “CBS Mornings,” Mamdani reflected on his first 100 days in office and was fairly jovial about the grades that actual New Yorkers have given him. Eventually, discussion turned to his relationship with the president, where Mamdani detailed how much they’ve actually been working together.

“I would say the two of us are in touch. We’ve had a number of meetings now in the Oval Office, and we are honest, direct about the fact that we have many disagreements,” he explained. “There is one place of agreement that we have, which is that we both love New York City. And that’s, I think, something that is at the heart of every conversation we have.”

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Among the issues the men still disagree on is foreign policy. Mamdani noted that he remains steadfastly against the war in Iran, and called out how much money it is already costing Americans.

“I’m deeply opposed to the war. I think it’s something that should be opposed, not just on a political level or an economic level, but frankly, a moral level,” he said. “We’re talking about spending close to $30 billion to kill thousands of people an ocean away while we’re told that we don’t have even an ounce of that money to help working class Americans across this country.”

That said, Mamdani stressed that he and Trump try to find common ground during their meetings: “I think in many ways, it’s a New York story of people who have vehemently differing views and have said many things about each other, and can also still work together on the points of agreement.”