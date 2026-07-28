Fox News Rips Mayor Mamdani for ‘Doxxing’ Celebrities With 2nd Homes: ‘A Searchable Hit List’

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Fox News spent plenty of time Tuesday mocking New York celebrities for supporting “socialist mayor” Zohran Mamdani in his campaign for office last year and now being put on his new searchable database of homeowners.

The New York mayor made headlines when he announced a public and searchable database of everyone in the city with a pied-á-terre – unoccupied second homes of individuals that is not their main residence – that are valued at $1 million or more. Mamdani supporters like Anna Wintour and “Sex and the City” alum Cynthia Nixon were among those included in the database. The plan enacted Monday is to levy a tax on those with the second homes across the five Burroughs.

The various hosts and guests on Fox News’ “Outnumbered” marveled at what a bad idea the database was while mocking prominent Democrats who previously supported Mamdani.

“The response to this illustrates just what a broad stroke this was, how unfair, how potentially illegal, how frightening it is for someone’s 80-something-year-old mother who has lived in her flat for decades, that she bought for well under a million, she has no source of income other than her social security, of course her son is helping her out now after this,” Emily Compagno said.

She added: “But what is she supposed to do? What message does that send? The mayor, who has a second compound that he enjoys in Uganda, and note, too, that many people on that list like Anna Wintour and the one from ‘Sex and the City’ [Nixon], all of them are the ones that were touting the socialist mayor, and just puffing him up and donating and all the things, campaigning for him, and now, they too are doxxed.”

'Tax the rich'—or publicly shame them?



Mayor Zohran Mamdani's administration published a searchable list of property owners who could be affected by a new second-home tax. Supporters call it transparency. Critics call it doxxing.



What do you think? pic.twitter.com/FJJghP8Ln2 — Outnumbered (@OutnumberedFNC) July 28, 2026

Compagno was not the only person on the show who disliked the list. Contributor Lisa Boothe thought the public nature of it set a dangerous precedent for those in the city.

“He’s trying to couch this as transparency,” Boothe said. “And instead, it’s a searchable hit list, is what it is. And what is the concern shared by the couch, particularly after Brian Thompson was gunned down in the streets of Midtown Manhattan, UnitedHealthcare CEO. So this is very concerning. And also, my understanding is that [the tax is] estimated to bring in like $500 million. When you have a $126 billion budget, it’s a rounding error.”

It hasn’t just been Republican pundits slamming Mamdani’s so-called doxxing of wealthy New Yorkers. Dan Turrentine, a former Democratic strategist, thought the choice to publish the list could lead to violence.

It’s so irresponsible and I think in an era of social media — we talk about Trump being very into optics and presentation, so is Mamdani — I think this was a huge mistake,” Turrentine said on “The DC Huddle” podcast. “I think it’s insane. I hope he apologizes … But you can’t do this … I think someone’s going to sue.”



