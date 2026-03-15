Influencer Jake Shane Insists It’s ‘Insulting’ to Call Him a Journalist | Video

Influencer, comedian and “Therapuss” podcast host Jake Shane insisted it’s not appropriate to label him a journalist. As Shane told Rolling Stone, the work he’s doing is “not hard-hitting.”

Referring to himself as a journalist is “insulting” to those in the profession, Shane said in a video interview posted Saturday. “I didn’t go to school for journalism. There are real journalists out there asking real, thoughtful, hard questions,” he added. “What I am having with people is a conversation. You can say that’s journalism but it’s not hard-hitting.”

The podcast host also added that his goal when talking to one of his guests is to create a friendly environment, with his sole purpose being to make them feel comfortable.

Jake Shane says he's not a journalist: "I think it's insulting to journalists."



"I didn't go to school for journalism. There are real journalists out there asking real, thoughtful, hard questions. What I am having with people is a conversation. You can say that's journalism but… pic.twitter.com/opfguXiyeB — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) March 15, 2026

The admission comes as conversations about the impact of influencers on journalism and related fields continue to increase. Much of the debate has been about whether it’s appropriate to invite influencers onto red carpets ahead of major events.

The line between journalists and influencers has grown increasingly more blurry in recent years. Studios will often call upon the latter in hopes their presence and posting will boost projects, but the inclusion of people who lack objectivity can create an ethical dilemma.

As Dino-Ray Ramos, a film critic and founder of the site Diaspora, told TheWrap in 2023, “They’re basically press you can control.”

The Golden Globes even added a Best Podcast category to the show this year, a sign that the ways stories are told continues to evolve, for better or for worse.

“As the world of entertainment continues to evolve, we are excited to recognize new forms of storytelling,” Golden Globes president Helen Hoehne said at the time. “Podcasts have emerged as a profound medium for sharing narratives and building communities across global borders and generations.”

“The Golden Globes have always celebrated the best in film and television,” she added. “Now, we’re making room for new voices and formats to be heard.”

You can watch Shane’s full commentary in the video above.