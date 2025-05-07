Golden Globes to Add Best Podcast Category for 2026 Awards Show

The Golden Globes will be adding a Best Podcast category starting with the 2026 awards show, the organization announced on Wednesday.

“As the world of entertainment continues to evolve, we are excited to recognize new forms of storytelling,” Golden Globes president Helen Hoehne said. “Podcasts have emerged as a profound medium for sharing narratives and building communities across global borders and generations.”

“The Golden Globes have always celebrated the best in film and television,” she added. “Now, we’re making room for new voices and formats to be heard.”

Six nominees will be named from the pool of eligible audio and video podcasts, made up of the Top 25 most popular offerings of the year. More specific nomination parameters will be announced in the coming weeks.

Nikki Glaser is set to return to host the 83rd Golden Globes on Jan. 11, 2026, after hosting the 2025 Golden Globes earlier this year. The awards show is set to air on CBS and will stream on Paramount+.