Israeli Police Arrest 10 in Probe Into Beating of Washington Post Photographer

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Israeli police arrested 10 people Monday as part of an investigation into violence that included the beating of Washington Post photographer Heidi Levine while she was reporting in the occupied West Bank.

The arrests follow an attack that left Levine, a longtime photojournalist, with serious injuries and prompted calls from the Washington Post and U.S. officials for accountability. Police did not identify the suspects or say which, if any, were directly involved in Levine’s assault, according to the Washington Post.