James Carville Slams Networks for Skipping Trump’s Prime Time Speech: ‘Acting Loonier Than a Tune Is Newsworthy’

James Carville thinks it was a mistake for networks not to carry Trump’s prime time speech because the “president acting loonier than a tune is newsworthy.”

While talking with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, Carville was asked how he would advise the Democratic Party to handle talking about Thursday’s address that again brought up election fraud in the 2020 race. The former Democratic strategist said he’d recommend they go after the networks for not airing the address.

“I would advise them to attack CNN, attack ABC, attack NBC, attack MS NOW because they didn’t air the speech,” Carville said. “I think the president acting loonier than a tune is newsworthy. I don’t think we should have hidden that from the American people. I think it should have been blanket coverage of it. He’s literally off his rocker. There’s no other way to describe this.”

James Carville criticizes CNN for not airing President Trump’s speech last night:



Blitzer: How would you advise the Democratic Party to handle President Trump's speech last night?



Carville: I would advise them to attack CNN, ABC, NBC, because they didn't air the speech. And I… pic.twitter.com/34BiPhomJW — Acyn (@Acyn) July 17, 2026

Blitzer asked Carville to confirm that he thought CNN and the other networks who didn’t run the speech in prime time should have given Trump the publicity.

“I’m absolutely saying it,” Carville responded. “I think the decision not to air that speech by CNN and other networks is not being what’s really newsworthy in that this guy – he’s gone. He was advised by his own staff, in a story I think I read in Daily Beast and Politico, that ‘don’t be crazy.’ You’ve got to advise the president of the United States not to be crazy.”

He finished: “This is very newsworthy, I do think Wolf. I think the more people see this the more they’ll understand that.”

Trump’s prime time speech featured the president sharing the declassification of what he described as intelligence showing China tried to influence the 2020 U.S. presidential election, alleging the Chinese government obtained sensitive U.S. voter data and that intelligence officials concealed the information from him and Congress.

He also took aim at ABC and NBC for declining to carry the speech live on their broadcast networks, accusing the outlets of suppressing his election claims and suggesting their broadcast licenses should be revoked.