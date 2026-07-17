Joe Scarborough Slams Republicans’ ‘Orwellian’ Parroting of Trump’s Election Fraud Claims: ‘How Sad’

Joe Scarborough torched Republicans on Friday morning for going along with President Trump’s ongoing claims about election fraud in America dating back to the 2020 presidential election. “How sad that an entire party has gone lockstep and [done] exactly what [‘1984’ author] George Orwell warned about,” the “Morning Joe” host observed.

On Thursday night, President Trump gave a primetime speech in which he made more claims about the safety of American voting systems and suggested that U.S. elections have been compromised by untrustworthy parties for years. Speaking to the American people, Trump said, “Our elections were left vulnerable to being rigged and stolen, and the trust of the American people was lost. This cannot be allowed to continue.”

In conjunction with the president’s speech, the Trump administration released declassified documents to support his claims. However, Scarborough noted that one of the documents suggests Trump was not only parroting Russian-created narratives regarding election fraud and rigged voting, but also that Russian figures tried to influence the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Trump’s favor.

“This document released by Donald Trump to prove that U.S. elections in 2020 were rigged says [Russia’s] aim [was] to defeat former Vice President Joe Biden and to ensure President Trump’s victory,” Scarborough said, incredulously. “The incompetence is staggering. It’s overwhelming.”

Scarborough eventually turned his attention — and scorn — toward Trump’s closest political allies within the Republican Party.

“What’s so sad is that actually almost two-thirds of Republicans have just marched in lockstep in an Orwellian way to say, ‘Oh yeah, the 2020 election was rigged because Dear Leader has been repeating it so much,’” Scarborough said. “How sad that an entire party has gone lockstep and [done] exactly what George Orwell warned about.”

“This is where it leads you. It leads you down a pack of lies,” Scarborough concluded, sarcastically adding, “Good luck with that.”

The MS NOW host went on to note that some Republicans were “freaking out” all day Thursday in anticipation of Trump’s speech, not because they disagreed with the contents of it but rather with the timing.

“They did not want him to give this speech because they knew it would end just this way, with Americans concerned about how much gas costs, how much their rent costs, how much their health care costs,” Scarborough explained. “He does this speech anyway, and this is what happens.”