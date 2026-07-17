Sara Haines Mocks Pete Hegseth’s Testosterone Screening Program: ‘What Are They Doing Next, Measuring Penis Size?’

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announced a new program this week that will monitor and screen the testosterone levels of military members, and to the hosts of “The View,” it’s “the stupidest thing.” But, host Sara Haines has a guess at what the next logical step is.

The ABC hosts discussed Hegseth’s announcement at the start of Friday’s show, and before anything else, the women simply had to laugh about it.

“So it is a fact of science that no man who is confident in their own testosterone levels worries about other men’s testosterone levels,” Alyssa Farah Griffin said, prompting said laughter.

HEGSETH ANNOUNCES MILITARY TESTOSTERONE SCREENINGS: After Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced a controversial new program to test testosterone levels in all service members age 30 and older, ‘The View’ co-hosts weigh in. pic.twitter.com/oP2YOBGOil — The View (@TheView) July 17, 2026

“Look it up, it’s in the science textbook!” she continued. “I have literally never heard my husband be like, ‘I’m worried about our neighbor and his T levels.’ Like that’s just not a thing.”

Speaking more seriously on the matter, Farah Griffin worried that this new program is “catering to sort of a quarter of the internet within the manosphere,” where testosterone levels are a constant topic of discussion. Sara Haines readily agreed with that, scoffing at the actual initiative by Hegseth.

“All this made me think about in testing T levels is what are they doing next? Measuring penis size?” she said. “Like, this feels like the manosphere is in charge of the military. It’s the stupidest thing I’ve ever heard.”

For her part, host Ana Navarro questioned Hegseth’s focus, considering everything that’s going on right now.

“It also feels a little crazy. You know, we’re in the middle of a war that none of us know when and how it will end. We all desperately want it to end,” she said. “And in the middle of this war, you’ve got the Secretary of Defense focused on who’s chubby in the military, the facial hair, who’s got a beard in the military, and now testosterone levels. Why don’t you focus on getting the hell out of Iran and getting us out of a no-win war?”

You can watch the full discussion from “The View” in the video above.