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Jason Miller, a longtime adviser to President Donald Trump and frequent cable news commentator, reported nearly $15 million in income over a year, largely through his consulting businesses, which collected payments from major corporations, including $420,000 from Paramount Skydance while it sought federal approval for its Warner Bros. Discovery acquisition.

The financial disclosures, detailed in a Washington Post investigation published Thursday, reveal how Miller’s consulting business expanded alongside his growing access to the White House. His reported income, largely revenue from two firms he owns, surged from approximately $879,000 in 2023 to nearly $15 million in the 12 months ending September 2026, offering a rare look at the business relationships of a politically connected consultant whose clients included companies with business before the federal government.