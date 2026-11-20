Jason Miller, a longtime adviser to President Donald Trump and frequent cable news commentator, reported nearly $15 million in income over a year, largely through his consulting businesses, which collected payments from major corporations, including $420,000 from Paramount Skydance while it sought federal approval for its Warner Bros. Discovery acquisition.
The financial disclosures, detailed in a Washington Post investigation published Thursday, reveal how Miller’s consulting business expanded alongside his growing access to the White House. His reported income, largely revenue from two firms he owns, surged from approximately $879,000 in 2023 to nearly $15 million in the 12 months ending September 2026, offering a rare look at the business relationships of a politically connected consultant whose clients included companies with business before the federal government.
Paramount Skydance, through its Viacom subsidiary, paid Miller’s lobbying firm, SHW Partners, in March and June, according to bank records reviewed by the Post. The Justice Department cleared Paramount’s $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery on June 12 without major conditions, nine days after the final payment. TheWrap previously reported that Miller was advising an investor backing Paramount’s bid after reportedly being courted by both Paramount and Netflix. The merger closed in October, with the combined company rebranding as Skydance. A Skydance spokesperson did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.
Semafor also paid Miller’s second consulting firm, Scipio Strategic, $100,000 in April, a week after the digital news outlet hosted its World Economy summit in Washington. In a statement to TheWrap, Semafor said it works with “bookers and consultants across the political spectrum” to secure speakers for its events. “We don’t pay speakers and both our speakers and guests come for tough, fair, and independent interviews,” the company added.
Other clients included the government of India, which paid SHW $1.65 million in 2025 and 2026, and hedge fund Bridgewater Associates. According to the Post, SHW Partners received approximately $1.3 million from July through September, as Miller became a regular presence at the White House. In a Nov. 3 sworn affidavit, he identified the White House as his employer and described himself as an unpaid special government employee. The administration disputed that designation, and Miller later acknowledged he never completed the formal onboarding process.
“I take all ethics, lobbying registration, and financial disclosure obligations seriously and have complied with all applicable requirements,” Miller told the Post.
The financial records surfaced during a long-running child support dispute with former Trump campaign aide A.J. Delgado. Miller agreed this week to pay Delgado $22,000 a month in child support, settling the Florida case.