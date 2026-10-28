Semafor CEO Justin Smith Faces ‘Bribe’ Accusation Over Qatar Payments, Coverage

Kind founder and “Shark Tank” investor Daniel Lubetzky has questioned Semafor’s financial ties to Qatar, alleging that CEO Justin B. Smith described receiving millions of dollars for journalism training that cost a fraction of that amount, an arrangement Lubetzky likened to a bribe.

In remarks circulated Wednesday on X by commentator Eitan Fischberger, Lubetzky reportedly recounted a conversation with Smith about the payments. His account has not been independently substantiated, but the accusation has raised questions about whether Semafor’s financial relationships with Qatar have influenced its coverage of the Gulf state.

I’ve had this weight on me for a while and felt the need to share it once and for all.



Years ago, the CEO and co-founder of Semafor, a media publication, approached me. He presumably wanted me to consider investing, because he spent a significant amount of time boasting about… pic.twitter.com/YyPzkKmG4W — Daniel Lubetzky (@DanielLubetzky) October 28, 2026

The criticism follows an Oct. 26 article by Semafor Gulf editor Mohammed Sergie questioning longstanding allegations of Qatar’s support for militant groups and its use of financial influence abroad. The piece argued that claims involving the country’s ties to Hamas, the Muslim Brotherhood and Iran have often lacked sufficient evidence, while highlighting Qatar’s role as a diplomatic mediator and U.S. defense partner.

Fischberger, who circulated Lubetzky’s comments, has also criticized the article, accusing Semafor of publishing favorable coverage of Qatar without adequately disclosing its financial ties to the country.

When Semafor announced its Gulf expansion in July 2024, it named Invest Qatar as an inaugural launch partner alongside First Abu Dhabi Bank and technology company G42. Semafor Gulf launched that September under Sergie’s leadership, covering business, finance and geopolitical developments across the region.

Semafor has also participated in journalism-training programs in Qatar alongside Al-Monitor. In December 2025, the two organizations delivered a three-day workshop hosted by Media City Qatar and Qatar Leadership Centre. The sessions covered interviewing, fact-checking, conflict reporting, artificial intelligence and digital storytelling.

While those programs confirm Semafor’s involvement in journalism training in Qatar, publicly available descriptions do not disclose how much the company was paid, what the instruction cost or whether the arrangements match the payments Lubetzky described.

Semafor, founded in 2022 by Smith and journalist Ben Smith, has expanded its international reporting operation alongside an events business that brings together corporate executives, investors and government officials. Its financial relationships in Qatar have drawn scrutiny over potential conflicts between commercial partnerships and editorial coverage.

Neither the training programs nor Semafor’s commercial partnerships establish improper payments or editorial interference. There is no independently verified evidence that Qatar influenced Sergie’s article or other Semafor coverage.

Smith did not immediately respond to a request for comment. TheWrap also reached out to Semafor representatives for a response.